Adams’ Greylock Glen to hold grand opening Friday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
A sign marking the town limits of Adams, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A sign marking the town limits of Adams, Massachusetts.

A long awaited multi-million dollar nature center in Adams, Massachusetts is holding its grand opening Friday.

The Greylock Glen project, first conceived of in the 70s, recently closed funding gaps through millions in state and federal aid. Its centerpiece is a 10,000-square foot year-round multipurpose facility. Local leaders like Democratic State Representative John Barrett of the 1st Berkshire District have been bullish on its potential impact on the region, comparing it to contemporary art museum MASS MoCA in neighboring North Adams.

“I honestly believe this is the single most important economic development project that's going to happen over the next 25 years in Northern Berkshire," said Barrett. "I believe that it will be the catalyst to get a lot of other things happening. And I believe because I've seen it happen before.”

Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st District is expected to attend alongside state and local officials.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
