Dalton to hold special town meeting Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:59 PM EDT
Town of Dalton, Massachusetts
/
https://dalton-ma.gov/
Dalton, Massachusetts town hall.

A special town meeting is scheduled in Dalton, Massachusetts Wednesday.

Four articles are on the warrant for the meeting, and include financial measures as well as a state-mandated update to the town’s cannabis bylaws. Town clerk Heather Hunt says article 3 concerns approving the Dalton Conservation Committee to hire a Conservation Agent.

“The chairman of our ConCom has been with us for many, many years, and she kind of did the work of an agent," Hunt explained. "She recently stepped down from being chair, although she's still on the board, but the valuable work that she provided the town as a volunteer, now, unfortunately, needs to be done by somebody else, and that's probably going to be a professional.”

 The agent is expected to work upwards of 10 hours a week for around $30 an hour. The special Dalton town meeting starts at 7 at Nessacus Regional Middle School.
