NYSUT-backed New York politicians launch campaign bus tour in Capital Region

New York state's teachers are calling for a return to politics where democracy, compromise and healthy debate are valued once again.

A Monday afternoon gathering of educators and elected officials at New York State United Teachers headquarters in Latham served to launch "Common Ground Over Chaos," the union's statewide election campaign bus tour supporting its endorsed candidates. NYSUT President Melinda Person says the bus will make 40 stops in swing districts across the state.

“As we stand here today, just weeks from election day, political conflict and the culture wars have been dominating our headlines, causing many Americans to feel resigned about our government," Person said. "42% of Americans say they are actively avoiding the news. Partisan conflict in Congress has become the norm, and polarization has made it increasingly difficult to solve problems. Republican and Democratic voters increasingly view one another, not just as misguided, but increasingly as evil, using words like immoral and dishonest to describe each other.”

Person says teachers instruct their students how to have healthy debates and how to disagree respectfully, and we should expect the same behavior from elected officials.

Person says the candidates have signed the "Common Ground Over Chaos" pledge to work across the aisle, seek bipartisan solutions and reject divisive politics.

Democratic Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, running for the retiring Neil Breslin's seat in the 46th district, says challenges have reached a critical level.

“First with rollbacks on affirmative action, then with the horrors of October 7 and every day since then, and seeing what that has done on our campuses," said Fahy. "And I've had countless conversations with both chancellors and countless university and college presidents about how do we encourage that civil discourse, that debate, that education, those history lessons, and yet still make sure all children feel safe, respected and welcome. And we're still struggling with that. So I hope that you pushing in now, pushing into the classroom, and working with children from pre-K right on through college, that we will remember that differences are OK. Let's respect, let's honor and welcome and cherish those differences, but let's never forget that we are united and that there are so many shared goals and values that we need to get back to.”

Fahy is facing Republican candidate Ted Danz.

Republican State Senator and former educator Jim Tedisco of the 44thdistrict says transparency, competency and communication are the most important values elected officials should present to their constituents.

“They want you to answer questions when you're asked those questions, whether it's a debate, whether they call you on the phone, whether they come to your office and visit you, whether it's the media asking you questions, if you're going to interact, you're going to run, you're going to have to talk to them," Tedisco said. "And lastly, it's the hypocrisy question. Do you talk the talk, and then walk the walk? And that is so important. And I believe if you're going to be a representative, you have to say what you mean, and mean what you say.”

Tedisco has NYSUT’s backing as he works to fend off a challenge from Democratic Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi.

NYSUT says its "Common Ground Over Chaos" campaign will mobilize thousands of members across the state to make calls and knock on doors on behalf of endorsed candidates in vital swing districts. The bus tour runs through Election Day.