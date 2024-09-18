Center for Law and Justice in Albany announces tribute to late founder Alice Green

A tribute to celebrate the life, work and times of Dr. Alice Green will be held later this month in Albany.

Civil rights icon Alice Green died unexpectedly at 84 in August. Green is best known for her leadership as director of the Center for Law and Justice, which she founded in 1985.

Center director of operations Ta-Sean Murdock says the tribute underscores the impact and importance of Green's work.

"As she would say, the struggle still continues. This tribute is not the end of something, but in my opinion, it's the continuation of her work. Because as we've mentioned before, the work of the Center for Law and Justice will continue. The work here at the Alice Moore Black Arts and Cultural Center will continue. And all of those things are a continuation of her life and legacy. And so we're going to do our best to highlight it and celebrate it as best as we can on the 29th,” Murdcok said.

The tribute is at 4 p.m. that at the Palace Theatre and will include speakers, performers and videos.

Green was born in South Carolina. Soon after, her family migrated north to the Adirondacks. As a young woman, determined to become an educator, Green attended the University at Albany. She has a doctorate in criminal justice and became involved with civil rights. For many years, Green directed Trinity Institution, a youth and family services center in Albany’s South End.

Paul Grondahl is Director of the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany.

"I've known Dr. Green for almost 40 years. And this neighborhood, the South End. This is where she came in the late 1960s, first with Trinity Institute, as a teacher, as a social worker, and then immediately involved in the civil rights struggle. She's founded the Center for Law and Justice after the killing of an unarmed, mentally ill black man, Jessie Davis on Clinton Avenue in 1984. That's when I got to know her. In my 40 years writing for the Albany Times Union, I have marched with her. I have gone to prison visits with her. I have seen her in the struggle, and she is an icon and a personal hero of mine and so many in this city for her work. Always spoke truth of power, never backed down, always had her vision for justice and what was right," Grondahl said.

Green ran for lieutenant governor in 1998 on the Green Party line and for mayor of Albany in 2005, garnering 25 percent of the vote but losing to incumbent Jerry Jennings.

In her role as community organizer, Green founded the South End Scene, one of the longest published Black newspapers in Albany.

Mark Bobb-Semple knew Green for years. "Doctor Green, she wouldn't want us to be sad. She would want us to be empowered and excited about things to come," said Bobb-Semple.

Plans are also in the works to reinvigorate the Alice Moore Black Arts and Cultural Center and advance its mission to become a community hub of Black art and culture, foster artistic and cultural expression, while furthering civic programming and events related to the Black experience in Albany and surrounding communities.