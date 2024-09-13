Saratoga National Historical Park prepares for coming milestones, possible new name

The 250th anniversary of the American Revolution is two years away, and officials and organizations throughout Saratoga County have been busy preparing for the milestone.

Saratoga National Historical Park, the location of the “turning point” of the Revolutionary War, is positioned to draw visitors from around the nation.

Park Superintendent Leslie Morlock says staff are hard at work to continue to grow the park’s popularity.

“Since 2008 Saratoga National Historical Park has had an increase in visitation by about 15%, which is really great and we’re hoping to continue that. You know and some of that is this area offers a wide variety of opportunities from recreation to history and so it’s a big draw and we’re a part of that draw,” said Morlock.

Before that happens, the Stillwater park may be renamed to honor its history. The Strengthening America’s Turning Point Act, sponsored by House Representatives Elise Stefanik and Paul Tonko, would rename the site “Saratoga National Battlefield Park.”

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus calls the park one of the region’s “best kept secrets,” but he expects that to change.

“The Saratoga National Battlefield Park is one of the top-rated searches for visitors that are thinking of coming to Saratoga and Saratoga County. So, the job now is – and the county is taking the lead on this, they formed the 250th Anniversary Committee – to try to make it less of a secret right? And to encourage even more folks. The capacity at the park has been expanded with improvements and investments that the National Park Service has made there, that the state has made there, and we really want to see those investments pay off with even more visitors,” said Shimkus.

According to the National Park Service, the park drew more than 100,000 visitors in 2023, generating $9 million for the local economy and supporting 85 jobs in nearby communities.

Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri says the park will continue to be a boon for the region.

“There have been serious efforts and funding put into heritage tourism to spread the word so that we begin to ramp up and see that visitation increase already, but then when we get to 2027 that’ll certainly be the culmination with some pretty fun events going on that we’re already talking about. And we hope that that marketing, that effort in the heritage tourism space will live beyond 2027,” said Leggieri.

In addition to unanimously supporting the county-level resolution to rename the park, the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors also designated $300,000 for the Campaign for Saratoga 250th.

Campaign Executive Director Bill Teator says he’s already hard at work on the 250th anniversary.

“Expanding the ‘victory season at Saratoga’ events that you can see on our Saratoga 250th website right now is one immediate step. We have a number of things coming up from September through October 17th, ‘Surrender Day,’ that will really highlight, again, that world changing history in our backyard but bring forward both civilian and military living historians. Demonstrations to connect with people, again, appropriate to all ages,” said Teator.

Morlock says a $6 million project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, was completed this spring and upgraded exhibits, signage and trailheads along the park’s 10-mile-long battlefield tour road.

“Making those types of improvements just opens up the park for a wider, broader audience and we’re hoping it’ll keep people coming back and looking for more and enjoying the park in which they way they want to enjoy it. Whether it’s on a bike, a horse, walking, driving, you know, purely recreational or enjoying and learning about the history and the great, amazing things that happened here and the sacrifices that the people made during the Revolutionary War to get us to the country where we are today,” said Morlock.

The 1777 Battle of Saratoga ended the British attempt to control the Hudson River Valley. The Continental Army victory led to France providing military and financial support to the colonies.