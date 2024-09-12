© 2024
Appointments to Troy's planning board announced as council president urges independence

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
Troy's city seal
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC

After the planning commission was abolished in July, preparation for Troy’s new planning board continues.

Mayor Carmella Mantello announced the appointment of five members to the commission Thursday. Appointments include Peter Kehoe, Executive Director of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, James Scully, the owner of Bacchus Wood-fired in Troy and a member of Mantello’s transition team when she took office in January, Toni Dickinson, Jeoffrey York, and James Shufelt.

The former planning commission was scrapped after the council’s Republican majority voted against it. Mantello, a Republican, called the planning commission “dysfunctional” for allegedly delaying projects. Members of the former commission said they were asking the necessary questions and making reasonable requests.

Appointees will serve five-year terms, and the mayor can fill vacancies as necessary.The board will have two alternate members in the coming weeks, in case of conflicts. Each alternate will be paid half of the $2,000 salary allotted to regular members.

Democratic City Council President Sue Steele says she applauds the appointees’ interest in serving, but is concerned they lack relevant expertise. She called on them to approach their new roles with independence.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
