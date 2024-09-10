Donation boxes return to Saratoga Springs to dissuade panhandling

Donation drop boxes are now back up throughout Saratoga Springs for people who want to support the city’s service providers.

Originally installed under in 2016 in an effort to curb so-called aggressive panhandling, the boxes were used to direct cash donations to the city’s service providers.

In an effort to prevent theft, the boxes no longer accept physical donations; instead they feature QR codes that link to donation pages for Shelters of Saratoga and RISE Housing and Support Services.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll says he has been working with city officials, the Downtown Special Assessment District, and local advocates for the unhoused to get the boxes back up since January.

“And we decided that the QR codes would be the way to go. So, we have six boxes, this past Friday all six have already been installed throughout the city. One is in front of Roohan Realty going down the street, one is in front of Compton’s Restaurant, one’s in front of the Spa City Motor Lodge, and one is in front of City Hall, one is in front of Uncommon Grounds, and one is in front of Impressions,” said Coll.

Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi tells WAMC reinstalling the boxes was a collaborative effort.

“You know we were so excited about working together on an idea that was so simple, so effective, and really a win-win for the city, for Shelters of Saratoga and RISE, and the public. Because you don’t have just $5 or $10 or $.50, you can give $100 to RISE, you can give $100 to shelters. It allows people to give as much as they want,” said Sanghvi.

Executive Director Duane Vaughn says direct donations to Shelters of Saratoga and other supportive organizations is the best way to help unhoused and at-risk city residents.

“We believe, along with our partners, if you want to make a difference in helping individuals that could be at a very low point in their lives that, focus the money on the services that fixes tomorrow. Where panhandling may only fix today for someone. So, that’s really the objective behind this,” said Vaughn.

SoS operates Saratoga County’s Code Blue Shelter, open when temperatures drop below freezing.

The county recently approved the purchase of a $3 million parcel on Ballston Avenue to move the shelter from its current location at 120 South Broadway.

“People panhandle for a reason because they need money and they can make money,” said Sybil Newell.

Sybil Newell is RISE Executive Director and says direct donations make a greater impact than handing a dollar to a pandhandler. She says she understands why some may continue to support those asking for money on the street but says,

“If you’re really trying to address the issues surrounding homelessness and you are trying to give your money in a way that will impact homelessness it depends on where you want your money to go. If you give to one of our organizations, we are able to apply that to our shelter or our outreach or harm reduction or any of the other services we provide,” said Newell.

Commissioner Coll says his office will continue to support city residents in a variety of ways in the coming months, including the incorporation of a social worker or peer to peer counselor in city police patrols.

Newell supports the move.

“The police should not always have to be the first line of care for folks who might be struggling with more than just homelessness. There’s a lot of overlap with mental health concerns and substance use concerns. And the police are not necessarily always the people who have the most resources available to them or the most training. They do a great job, certainly, but they shouldn’t be out there on their own having to handle all of these situations,” said Newell.

RISE helps connect individuals throughout Saratoga County and the Capital Region with housing and mental health services. It also runs Saratoga Springs’ temporary low-barrier shelter. Officials have been working on establishing a permanent shelter in the city for years.