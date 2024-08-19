Saratoga County, Shelters of Saratoga eye permanent location for seasonal shelter

A seasonal homeless shelter in Saratoga County could soon have new a permanent home.

The County Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday on the purchase of a 1.4-acre parcel on Ballston Avenue for roughly $3 million.

The county would then lease the parcel to the local non-profit Shelters of Saratoga, which would build and operate the city’s Code Blue Shelter.

Executive Director Duane Vaughn says the purchase would be a relief for his organization.

“We’re going to be able to actually build a building that fits the mission instead of trying to jam our mission into a building that’s really not set up for what we do,” said Vaughn.

The city’s Code Blue Shelter, open to locals without shelter when temperatures drop below freezing, was relocated last year to the former Grand Union Motel at 120 South Broadway — the fifth location change in 10 years.

If the purchase is approved, Vaughn says, his organization will get to work preparing the property for service.

“So, there’s a lot of thought that’s gotta go into this building. To have appropriate showers, and bathrooms, and sleeping area, and hopefully a commercial kitchen. And laundry facilities—so many of the folks we serve don’t have the ability to even watch their clothes,” said Vaughn.

Code Blue will continue to operate out of 120 South Broadway this winter. If the vote goes ahead, work will begin to develop the Ballston Avenue location for next year.

According to Shelters of Saratoga, the winter shelter served nearly 300 individuals last season and more than 11,000 meals.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Law and Finance Committee Chair Matt Veitch is confident the purchase will be approved and the new shelter will be up and running on schedule.

“The real concern, and again it’s all valid, is it’s a lot of money for a property in Saratoga Springs, and it’s a little bit of a question as to whether we should spend this much money on a permanent Code Blue location. And also just to make sure that Shelters of Saratoga can construct the building on time and get everything ready for next year’s Code Blue season. Those are a little bit of the question marks that are out there on the county’s side for this,” said Veitch.

Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford, a fellow Republican, centered supporting the city’s unhoused populations in his campaign last year.

“They see it as their way of helping the city, and that has happened since I have been willing to take responsibility for this and work with them rather than try to tell them what to do. And they see this as an advantage for the county and for the city, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that the county is jumping in,” said Safford.

Safford adds the purchase would continue the cooperation between the city and county to best support those in need.

“The county’s engagement also includes the sheriff and the jail and our court system and our police officers on the street where we are, right now, making arraignments to have a social worker walk with them to try and address those needs. So, this is just a part of the whole comprehensive plan that we are working on to really address this in the most positive way,” said Safford.

Assuming the purchase moves forward, Vaughn says Shelters will launch a capital campaign to raise the necessary funds to turn the property into a permanent Code Blue location.