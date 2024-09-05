Hampden DA Gulluni outlines charges in gruesome fatal Springfield hit and run

Authorities say a Springfield, Massachusetts teenager was days away from his license being suspended when he allegedly struck a pedestrian Monday night, leaving her impaled on a nearby fence.

Near the center of the city’s Pine Point neighborhood, where State Street becomes Boston Road, a memorial made up of candles and heart-shaped balloons has been growing by the busy roadway.

Lining a portion of the fence around St. Michael’s Cemetery, it’s where police say 36-year-old Kristine Andrews was fatally struck during a hit and run, leaving the Springfield resident impaled on the metal fencing. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation as well as leaving the scene of a personal injury crash causing death is 18-year-old Nathan Colon – the alleged driver.

According to police, the teenager was arrested at his family’s home following the incident and arraigned on Tuesday.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced more details Thursday.

“The Springfield Police Department, prior to that incident and after the crash, in fact, received multiple 911, calls describing two cars traveling up Boston Road at extremely high speeds, likely exceeding 70 miles per hour, as well as later reporting a pedestrian hit and run accident,” he said during a press conference.

The DA says Andrews had been crossing the street with another pedestrian, described as a "companion," who “miraculously avoided injury” as both cars passed him on either side of his body.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Department. Following leads, officials say authorities tracked down Colon about an hour later at Lakevilla Avenue – located near the other side of the cemetery.

Gulluni said the defendant’s license was due to be suspended on Friday. Springfield Police Captain Julio Toledo explained that Colon had been issued citations for speeding on at least three separate occasions.

On top of that, he had been involved in another incident earlier that Monday.

“In fact, on the morning of the incident, Mr. Colon was also involved in a separate and unrelated collision that was actually witnessed by officers,” Toledo said. “Mr. Colon left the scene of the incident, and he will be facing charges concerning that issue, as well.”

Toledo described ongoing efforts to address street racing, car meets and related incidents in Springfield. The police captain said the city has issued over 10,000 citations a year, annually, as a result.

Meanwhile, the district attorney said that so far this year, his office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide unit has made 36 “scene responses” – all fatal accidents across the county.

“We often use the term ‘accident,’ right? We say ‘accident’ to describe these kinds of tragedies. Sometimes, in fact, there are unavoidable accidents that happen on our roadways - everybody makes mistakes,” Gulluni said. “However, this situation, about which we're here today, was not an accident. It's not an accident when one chooses to street race. It's not an accident when one chooses to reply to a text message while driving. It's not an accident when one chooses to drive at excessive speeds on congested city streets. It's not an accident when one chooses to drink and then drive.”

A spokesperson for the DA’s office told WAMC that 11 cases have occurred in Springfield, including six fatal pedestrian crashes.

In the case of Colon, bail was set at $10,000 for the teenager, who had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf. The clerk’s office at Springfield District Court told WAMC bail had been posted in the case.

According to the DA, the "leaving the scene" charge Colon faces carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison or two-and-a-half in a house of correction.

The motor vehicle homicide charge carries a max penalty of five years in state prison, two-and-a-half years in a house of correction, as well as a 15-year loss of his driver's license.

WAMC has requested comment from Colon’s defense attorney.

Authorities have not released details on who was driving the other vehicle believed to have been speeding Monday night. Gulluni noted the matter remains under investigation.