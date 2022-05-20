Minacci narrowly tops McCaffrey in Stockbridge election; recount possible with 7-vote difference

Incumbent chair Roxanne McCaffrey lost the election by seven votes to challenger Jamie Minacci. Preliminary results showed Minacci topping McCaffrey in a 239-232 vote.

The victor tells WAMC that she’s hearing discontent from town residents over lax Airbnb regulation.

“They're complaining that they're not sort of following the guidelines, the rules, or the neighborhood kind of environment," Minacci told WAMC. "So one in particular, we'll have over 20 guests in this one house with three bedrooms. And it's loud, it's noisy, they bring children, and it's just relentless.”

McCaffrey told the Berkshire Eagle she intends to file a petition calling for a recount given the close margin.