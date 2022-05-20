© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Minacci narrowly tops McCaffrey in Stockbridge election; recount possible with 7-vote difference

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
A brick building
Joe Mabel
/
commons.wikimedia.org

A recount is possible in Tuesday’s election for Stockbridge, Massachusetts select board.

Incumbent chair Roxanne McCaffrey lost the election by seven votes to challenger Jamie Minacci. Preliminary results showed Minacci topping McCaffrey in a 239-232 vote.

The victor tells WAMC that she’s hearing discontent from town residents over lax Airbnb regulation.

“They're complaining that they're not sort of following the guidelines, the rules, or the neighborhood kind of environment," Minacci told WAMC. "So one in particular, we'll have over 20 guests in this one house with three bedrooms. And it's loud, it's noisy, they bring children, and it's just relentless.”

McCaffrey told the Berkshire Eagle she intends to file a petition calling for a recount given the close margin.

Tags

News Stockbridge
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More