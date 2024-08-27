Suspects in custody after hitting cop, who returned fire, on UAlbany campus

The suspects in an early incident that led to gunfire on the University at Albany’s uptown campus are in custody after hitting a university police officer with their vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Campus police say the occupants, four young men in their early 20s and late teens who were not UAlbany students, had been banned from campus earlier in the night and say the officer went to tell them to leave.

The officer was then struck by their vehicle. Authorities say the officer shot at the vehicle as it fled and say the suspects were soon arrested near Albany Medical Center Hospital. The officer was not seriously injured and no one was shot.

According to police, further information will be provided as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing. No names were released. The campus police chief says there was never a danger to the wider campus community.

