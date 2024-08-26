Students return to Albany for new semester as shuttered Saint Rose leaves a hole in Pine Hills neighborhood

The fall semester is under way in the city of Albany. But students aren’t returning to the College of Saint Rose for the first time in more than a century.

Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood has been a magnet for college students from the University at Albany and the College of Saint Rose. Though the latter has shuttered, Police Chief Eric Hawkins says the city is ready for the new class.

"We anticipate that the numbers will be real close to what we've seen in the past. You know, having these extra officers out there working these details, they give us an increased police presence. And, you know, working with UAlbany and their staff to share information and staff and personnel during this, that's going to be extremely helpful. And we also have, the sheriff's department will be working with us as well, you know, doing some things on the periphery," said Hawkins.

With the return of students, it’s likely complaints about loud parties and large gatherings in the streets won’t be far behind, if history is any indication.

Back in April an 18-year-old University at Albany student was struck by a dirt bike and seriously injured as she walked with friends along Hudson Avenue. Hawkins says several details will be assigned in that area.

"We'll have our traffic unit that'll be conducting a great deal of traffic details over the weekend, primarily right in the in that area, but on the periphery and in other parts just outside of that area, we'll have the sheriff's department that'll have some mobile units to help us out in that area," Hawkins said. "Specialized units for the for APD will be out as well. And you know some that are seen, some that are not. And you know we have light towers out to give us some increased visibility in the areas where a lot of the students and others are congregating."

10th ward Common Councilor Owusu Anane says the emphasis on public safety has never been greater. He's hoping for a big turnout at this year's Meet, Munch and More in Washington Park, an event that brings college students and other neighbors together as the academic year begins, to share food and fun, and learn about local resources, each other, and the Midtown Pine Hills neighborhood together.

"Also we’ll continue to do our 'Council on the Corner' type of meeting," Anane said. "Just more recently, I have a place, the old Hudson River Cafe where I plan to meet many of the students and anyone else that would like to meet their city officials."

Anane says dates for the events have not yet been set. Students assigned to Alumni Quad on Western Avenue are welcome to join.

"University of Albany officials say there are going to be over 300 students that are going to be placed at Alumni Quad. And quite frankly, we are excited about that again. You know, our students are great fabric of what makes the Pine Hills great," said Anane.

Vincent Scavio, owner of Paesan's Pizza on Ontario Street, notes that while the closure of the College of Saint Rose has been significant, the influx of students at Alumni Quad will help mitigate the loss.

"We've been here 30 years, so our regular customers are regulars, and then the students is just, you know, every year we had new students coming in that would be frequent, coming to our establishment," Scavio said. "So obviously, we're not, we're not gonna have the same amount of people this year, depending on what happens with all the properties of Saint Rose.”

UAlbany replied to a request for comment via email, saying in part "The University Police Department with our Dean of Students shared last week their annual communication with students, providing advice on how they can advocate for their safety both on and off campus. The University also continues to work closely with the Albany Police Department, which is dedicated to ensuring Albany’s neighborhoods remain safe for all residents and students."

Saint Rose closed after the spring semester, citing declining enrollment and financial pressure.