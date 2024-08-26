It’s the first day of school for Springfield students and their new superintendent

School is back in session for parts of western Massachusetts, including Springfield, where thousands of students are returning to class. Also marking her first day of school is the district's new superintendent.

Lining up by grade and classroom, students and parents gathered at Hiram Dorman Elementary early Monday.

There were plenty of hugs and hand-holding around 8 a.m. before the first waves of kids made their way into the building — among the thousands of kids doing the same across the district and its over 60 schools.

Greeting them was the new head of Springfield Public Schools, Dr. Sonia Dinnall, who started in July.

Dinall told reporters the sight of families flocked together for the new school year is powerful motivation — and a reminder.

“It reminds me of my moral imperative to do my best for every student, regardless of their zip code, their creed - regardless of the balance in their checking account,” she said. “This reminds me, seeing their smiling faces, seeing the parents who are entrusting us with their most-valued gift -it reminds me that I have to make sure that I do my best and encourage my staff and empower my staff to do the very best for each and every student.”

Dinnall replaced the now-retired Daniel Warwick after he served some 12 years in the role.

A longtime educator who's worked as everything from a teacher to a counselor to an administrator and principal in the district, Dinall now oversees at least 66 schools, and over 23,000 students, from PreK to high school.

Plenty of those students were already on school grounds Friday as Springfield Public Schools employees handed out backpacks, books and other classroom necessities.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC A stream of local families made their way through William N. DeBerry Elementary School on Union Street Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, collecting school supplies handed out by SPS staff and others during the district's "Back to School Community Day."



Stopping by the “Back to School Community Day” effort at William DeBerry Elementary School was Mayor Domenic Sarno – who touted the work of the district’s nearly 5,000 workers.

“Is it difficult at times to teach in an urban center? Yes. Is it impossible? No, and our Springfield teachers are proving that day-in and day-out, but you can just see the excitement and joy here,” the mayor told reporters as families made their way through the cafeteria, picking up school supplies along the way. “I also want to give a shout out to all the vendors that are here, and a special shout out to the Laborers’ Local 999 - they helped me build these schools. They're here with hundreds of backpacks, so not only did they help to build the schools, they give back to the schools and the students.”

Earlier that day at the district’s convocation, Sarno, Dinnall, and other school leaders previewed the year and the role educators will play.

Also speaking was Springfield Education Association President Tracy Little-Sasanecki, who reminded educators of the “profound impact” they have on students. She mentioned looking forward to future collaborations with the new superintendent, plus some other developments this year.

“As we transition into this new chapter, let us take a moment to reflect on our collective strength and our remarkable achievements,” Little-Sasanecki said. “However, our work is far from complete. As we prepare to resume this school year, we are in negotiation processes - for those of you who may not know. Stay tuned for more.”

In addition to a new superintendent, other additions include the new Sumner Avenue Preschool, with some 55 students enrolled.

The district is also expected to hold a special “Mayor’s Cup” ceremony on Sept. 6, highlighting a new synthetic turf field and other facilities at Duggan Academy’s Ted Plumb Field. Following that will be a football game between Putnam and Commerce high schools.

For now, the district is still welcoming back students. Monday marked the beginning of school for grades 1-12, while kindergarten students begin Wednesday, September 4. Preschool classes begin a day after that.

“Have a wonderful school year!” Dinnall said Monday morning. “Thank you all for trusting us with your awesome students. Thank you to the staff who makes this possible, and we are going to be a force to be reckoned with come June 2025 - watch out for Springfield Public Schools.”