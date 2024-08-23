“It was dynamic, it was exciting, it was energizing:” Massachusetts Dems share experiences from the convention

The convention climaxed Thursday night with Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic keynote address as the first woman of color in American history to headline a major party ticket. Massachusetts Democrats present at the United Center say the party’s vibes have shifted since President Joe Biden abandoned his anemic bid for a second term in July.

“’Thank You Joe’ was a big component of this convention," Massachusetts Democratic State Committee Member Lee Harrison of Williamstown told WAMC. "Everybody knows both what Joe did in office, and is still doing but also, of course, in handing the baton to Kamala. But that changed everything. The tectonic plates of this campaign and indeed of the country have changed, and we couldn't be more positive.”

Speaking to WAMC from Chicago Friday, Harrison laid out his case for Harris over former Republican President Donald Trump in November.

“It's a democracy versus dictatorship," he said. "It's freedom versus fascism. And by freedom, I'm talking about the freedom to vote unhindered, the freedom to have children go to school in the morning and return safely home at night, the freedom to have opportunity, economic opportunity.”

Harris, who served as a California Attorney General and Senator before becoming Vice President, accepted her party’s nomination alongside running mate Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota.

Top Massachusetts Democrats spoke over the course of the convention.

“Kamala, she cares deep down, and she will take on the giant corporations that are squeezing American families," said Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ran against Harris in the 2020 primary. "In fact, it's something she's done before. During the California wildfires, she went after the price gougers. During the pandemic, we worked together in the Senate to stop price gouging, and as president, she will lower costs for your family.”

“We face a stark choice in this election- A felon and con man or a dedicated prosecutor," said Governor Maura Healey, also a former state attorney general. "The contrast between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is clear- He obstructs justice, she upholds it. He swindles people, she serves them. He thinks he's above the law, she actually understands the law.”

Massachusetts Democratic Party chair Steve Kerrigan said it was a big week for the commonwealth on the national stage.

“Governor Healey understands the critical nature of the relationship between governors and local government and the White House and the administration," he told WAMC. "She's worked side by side with Vice President Harris in her role as governor and vice president to bring billions of dollars in support to the commonwealth, to help families here, businesses here, and to grow the economy here.”

Berkshire County resident and Democratic State Committee Member Sherwood Guernsey also spoke to WAMC from Chicago Friday.

“The major thing for me was the incredible electric feeling. It was dynamic, it was exciting, it was energizing," he said. "And the big takeaway is this party, these people that are going to work for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, we are united. And that has not happened a lot in our past. That is a powerful, powerful thing.”

Guernsey addressed the demonstrations in and around the convention calling on Harris and the Democratic Party to push for an end to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands.

“We will support Israel if it's invaded, if it's any chance that Israel will be threatened itself," he told WAMC." Stop, full stop. At the same time, at the very same time, we need a ceasefire to end the massacre of Palestinians. There is no question about it, and those are not in opposition. That's what we need, and that's what was conveyed by Kamala last night. So, trying to make this a divisive issue, it doesn't need to be, and with Kamala, it won't be. We can do both. We can stop the carnage and the killing in the in Palestine, if we can just get the parties together and to have the ceasefire happen and get the hostages home. Remember, we got Americans that are hostages over there.”

The general election is November 5th.