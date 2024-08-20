Long time Vermont legislator dies

The longest-serving state legislator in Vermont has died.

Senator Bill Doyle died on August 15th. He was 98 years old.

First elected in 1968, he served for 48 years in the Vermont Senate until 2017. He also taught Political Science at Johnson State College for 60 years.

He created the Doyle Survey, a statewide poll conducted on Town Meeting Day to gather the views of Vermonters on numerous topics, and used the responses to craft and support legislative bills.

Doyle authored several books on Vermont politics and helped develop a video history of each county in the state.

Governor Phil Scott, a fellow Republican, called Doyle a true public servant and says flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of his memorial.

