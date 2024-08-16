Healey: Deals in place to keep five Steward Health hospitals operating amid bankruptcy fallout

The collapse of a healthcare system in eastern Massachusetts left lawmakers and officials scrambling to save over a half-dozen hospitals. Now, the governor says most have new operators lined up.

Governor Maura Healey says her administration will control St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston through eminent domain as the fallout of the Steward Health Care system collapsing continues.

Healey announced Friday that of the seven hospitals Steward operates in Massachusetts, four will be split between Lawrence General Hospital, Boston Medical Center and the Rhode Island-based Lifespan system.

The deals haven't been finalized, but the Democrat says she is optimistic.

"Massachusetts is taking steps to save and keep operating the five remaining Steward hospitals in Massachusetts,” Healey said during a press conference. “… in doing so, we are protecting access to care in those communities and preserving jobs, jobs of thousands of hard-working women and men who work at these hospitals."

Boston Medical Center is expected to take over St. Elizabeth’s in the near future. The two remaining hospitals in Ayer and Dorchester are expected to close due to a lack of suitors.

Steward Health Care filed for bankruptcy in May.