Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jaime Puccioni resigns

Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jaime Puccioni is resigning.

The second-term Democrat Wednesday said she will step down September 1 to begin a full-time position at the University at Albany.

While serving as supervisor, Puccioni has worked part-time as an associate professor at UAlbany. Her office says her new position at the university will support an expanded teacher certification program following the closure of the nearby College of Saint Rose.

Deputy Supervisor Joseph Drescher will serve as acting supervisor. The Niskayuna town board is expected to work with the town attorney to determine next steps, which may include the appointment of an individual to serve out the remainder of Puccioni’s two-year term, which runs through 2025.

