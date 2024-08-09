Springfield, Mass. residents gather for community forum on newly-passed state gun reforms

A forum in Springfield, Massachusetts meant to highlight new, state gun reforms shifted to the concerns of those affected by gun violence – and what they and local officials want to see addressed.

Approving legislation she says will save lives, Governor Maura Healey signed “An Act Modernizing Firearms Laws” in late July – a collection of reforms addressing privately-made and 3D printed firearms, expanding the state’s “red flag law” and more.

Explaining what’s in the 116-page bill signed by the governor was the hope in Springfield Thursday as community members gathered for a public forum.

11th Hampden State Representative Bud Williams led the discussion at the Bay Area Neighborhood Resource Center.

Joining the Democrat was Springfield Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers and Families Against Violence Executive Director, Francena Brown, whose group offers support and counseling to those affected by gun violence.

Brown herself has lost two sons to gun violence in Springfield.

“The gun law was passed and we want answers., we want to know what happened, we want to know what was passed so that our kids don't continue losing their lives out here,” she said at the start of the event.

Springfield experienced a record 31 homicides last year, though not all involved firearms.

Speaking to some two dozen attendees Thursday night, Williams outlined how the act addresses homemade, serial number-less ghost guns and firearms made through 3D printing.

In addition to requiring all firearms be serialized and registered, the legislation also criminalizes the creation or transfer of untraceable guns.

Akers called the measure a “very good law to pass” and noted his department’s seen an increase in the number of ghost guns seized by officers.

However, he says, a great deal of the guns, privately-manufactured or not, tend to arrive from out of state.

“Many of these are coming down the interstates, many of these guns are coming from New York, Hartford, Vermont … we have people in Springfield that set up shops in other places, and they're bringing it in,” Akers said, referring to gun trafficking that’s been the subject of federal crackdowns in the past.

Williams said that when it comes to gun trafficking, the ATF is needed for pursuing interstate firearms trade.

Another topic brought up at the forum – cold cases. During the forum, Williams expressed frustration over a $10 million rider that failed to make it into the bill – funds intended for cold case units that would coordinate with the state attorney general’s office.

Addressing audience members who have lost loved ones to gun violence, the representative says when taking part in meetings across the state, the lack of closure for the families is a constant issue presented to him.

“I know you lost a loved one, Mr. Douglas, I know you lost a loved one,” Williams said to the group of attendees. “We're going to fight - that is a top priority … I love this bill, but I was very disappointed there was nothing in there that dealt with cold cases, which are primarily affected by Black and brown communities.”

Williams acknowledged that cold case units already exist in parts of the Commonwealth, including at the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, but that more support is needed.

Speaking with WAMC, audience member Maria Miranda says a number of her family members have been the victims of violence in the city – and that while the gun law was something she agreed with, the lack of cold case funding caught her attention.

“I would love for them to give money for the cold cases - I'm not one of the cold cases, but my brother was shot and … he died four months ago, and my nephew was shot too, which was his son, so it was like a continuum of the generation. It hurts when nothing’s solved.”

The law also expands the state’s assault weapons ban to include “known assault weapons and other weapons that function like them with respect to certain features,” according to the Healey administration.

The National Rifle Association has signaled it plans to challenge the law. In a statement, the Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, Randy Kozuch, called it “the most egregious and freedom-restricting laws in the history of the Commonwealth.”

Speaking at a ceremonial bill signing on July 30, Governor Healey said that her administration is “prepared for whatever comes our way.”