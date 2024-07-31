Montpelier officials seek public input on proposed recreation and wellness center plan

Since 2018, officials in Montpelier, Vermont have been assessing how and whether a new recreation and wellness facility should be built or if the current center should be renovated. The first of three meetings was held recently to get public input on a proposed plan to rebuild the rec center at a new site.

Officials in Vermont’s capital city are considering building a new recreation and wellness center on property it owns on Country Club Road. The current facility, within walking distance of the downtown, was built in 1932 and is not ADA compliant.

Assistant City Manager Kelly Murphy explained the city is seeking public input on a potential new recreation center.

“We’re holding this first of three public input sessions designed to reopen our assessment of the Montpelier recreational needs and opportunities review,” said Murphy. “What we're looking to do is get some feedback from the community on sort of next steps and you know what the future of recreation will be within the community.”

Power Wellness Group is the consulting firm hired by the city. Senior Advisor Alan Becker explained that they are trying to figure out where, and how, a new recreation and wellness center can be developed in Montpelier.

“The purpose really is to see what is possible, what makes sense for the community, what services should be included, what amenities should be included and where is the best location for the facility,” Becker said. “Country Club is certainly a potential location, but we were told to approach this with open minds and as objectively as possible and see what might make the most sense.”

The consultants asked residents questions such as how Montpelier residents define recreation and wellness, what types of programs are wanted, and what they feel is an ideal location for such a facility. Residents had varying opinions.

Rob Apple said recreation and wellness are two separate concepts.

“Recreation is involvement with activities that keep you well, obviously. But it's sports. It's pickleball. It's tennis. It's pickup basketball. It's soccer. It's biking, that kind of activity. Wellness is an individual effort to try to keep well. I don't think the two have to be combined. They're important. But I think recreational activities is what we ought to be focusing on,” asserted Apple. “I personally feel we shouldn't be talking about a new recreational center anywhere when this city can't afford to do what it's even doing now and focus on what can we do in this city today, in the near future, to improve recreational opportunities for Montpelier residents.”

Christine Lilyquist told the consultants that she is concerned about the cost of a new facility.

“I do feel that our finances in the city and other issues that we have to deal with now, such as the flooding, those things take priority as well as infrastructure in our city,” expressed Lilyquist. “Anyway, the thing that I miss is a chance to have machines and weights. Wellness, I guess you're talking about maybe having classes in nutrition or something. I think perhaps the senior center might be doing that right now. I don't know.”

Montpelier officials are planning two more public meetings on August 9th and August 14th.