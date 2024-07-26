© 2024
Time, location of VP Harris fundraiser Saturday in Pittsfield released

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:06 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris greets Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soder, State Minister Dr. Florian Herrmann, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann, and U.S. Consul General Timothy Liston, Thursday, February 15, 2024, as she arrives at Munich International Airport in Munich, Germany. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Lawrence Jackson
/
The White House
Details on Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s fundraiser in Pittsfield on Saturday have been released.

The sold-out big ticket fundraiser will be held at the Colonial Theatre starting at 1:30 p.m., and features remarks from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, Congressman Richard Neal, former Governor Deval Patrick and historian Heather Cox Richardson. Mayor Peter Marchetti says he’s excited for the visit and hopes Harris will notice the region’s biggest priorities.

“I think housing and economic development needs, mental health and substance use awareness needs are probably at the top of the list of things that if I could wave magic one and get her to do, it would be wonderful," he told WAMC.

The event, with performances from James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, and Emanuel Ax, was scheduled before President Biden dropped out of the race.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
