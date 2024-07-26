Time, location of VP Harris fundraiser Saturday in Pittsfield released

The sold-out big ticket fundraiser will be held at the Colonial Theatre starting at 1:30 p.m., and features remarks from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, Congressman Richard Neal, former Governor Deval Patrick and historian Heather Cox Richardson. Mayor Peter Marchetti says he’s excited for the visit and hopes Harris will notice the region’s biggest priorities.

“I think housing and economic development needs, mental health and substance use awareness needs are probably at the top of the list of things that if I could wave magic one and get her to do, it would be wonderful," he told WAMC.

The event, with performances from James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, and Emanuel Ax, was scheduled before President Biden dropped out of the race.