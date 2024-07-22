Troy park gets a facelift

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello is touting the refurbishment of another city park.

On the corner of Canal Avenue and 3rd Street along the Poesten Kill, Mantello announced the opening on a newly renovated park. The first-term Republican says upgrades are making recreational activities more accessible.

“We have many trails all throughout the City of Troy. Including not just our bike trail, but the walking trails along the Hudson River going through our neighborhoods and the whole idea is to connect our neighborhoods. Whether it be South Troy, downtown, the East Side, North Central,” Mantello said. “Eventually, we will have trails all throughout the City of Troy where people can walk, they can bike and they can be safe and accessible all throughout the city. You'll also see the new playground swing set, handicap accessible. The matting here underneath, super cool and very accessible for a wheelchair, transport chair.”

More than $620,000 was allocated by the previous city council for the project. Mantello says a number of other park renovations are in the works and American Rescue Plan Act funding will continue through 2025—with all being under contract by the end of this year, as per federal requirements.

“If we foresee, literally, within the next four or five weeks that some of these projects may not be coming to fruition, we’ll reallocate the money,” Mantello said.

The park will also receive lighting upgrades to help keep it safe and clear of illicit activity.

Andrew Kreshik, a planner for the city, says incorporating the cityscape into the park helps educate residents on the Troy’s rich history.

“I don't know if people remember before, but this was chain link with weeds,” Kreshik said. “You didn't even know that there was water there. The key is you hear it, you want to see it. Education. How water played such an important role in the city's history, as well as ultimately going into the Hudson. So, any kind of access or vision of waterways and the importance of them throughout the city now utilizing it in a recreational capacity.”

The playground is housed in Council President Pro Tem Thomas Casey’s 6th district. The Republican says having grown up in the neighborhood, he has seen first hand the difference an improved park makes for residents.

“With the ADA compliance and the matting, these kids are going to be able to play in safety,” Casey said. “It's light years from when I grew up here. My father grew up in this neighborhood. I lived in this neighborhood, and my children played in this park as children, and I know what these upgrades really do mean to the kids in this neighborhood.”

In partnership with the Arts Center of the Capital Region, signage about the parks, watershed and other information will be added to parks throughout the city.

Mantello says ground is expected to be broken on a number of parks in the coming weeks, including Prospect Park on Mount Ida. Mantello says the plan is to create a masterplan for the park to make it a destination. Planned upgrades include tennis courts and a new playground.

Additionally, both playgrounds at Frear Park will see small upgrades with additional renovations at the park’s ice rink and Park Pub.

