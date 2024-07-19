WAMC Sports Report 7/19/24: Brown makes late birdies for 1-shot lead over Lowry in British Open

BRITISH OPEN

Daniel Brown delivered the biggest surprise of them all at the British Open. The wind changed direction at Royal Troon and seemed to fool everyone except Shane Lowry. He played the links a few weeks ago and knew how to handle the wind from the opposite direction. Lowry had a 66 for his best start ever in a major. And then came Brown, a 29-year-old from England. Playing in the second-to-last group, he birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to lead in his major championship debut. Tiger Woods had a 79. Rory McIlroy shot 78.

Tiger Woods had another disappointing round at a major championship. Woods' 8-over 79 on Thursday at Royal Troon left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open. Woods says "I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.” Woods now has 14 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par dating to a 69 in the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship. It’s his highest score to start a major since an 80 in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

MLB

Pete Alonso’s disappointing performance in this year’s Home Run Derby wasn’t a particularly big deal for the future of his big-league career. His play over the next three months could be a different story. The 29-year-old is one of the most coveted free agents in Major League Baseball for the upcoming offseason and could make himself a lot of money — or potentially lose a lot of it — depending on how he plays in the second half of the season. Others who could use a good second half before hitting free agency including Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers have sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kris Dunn. ESPN reports that the Jazz are expected to buy out the former NBA MVP’s contract so Westbrook can sign with the Denver Nuggets. Utah also got the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and the 2017 MVP with Oklahoma City. He was traded for the fifth time in his career.

FOOTBALL

EA Sports College Football 25, among the most highly anticipated sports video games of all time, has flooded the market. The game officially launched Friday, with EA Sports increasing its server capacity during early access to handle the crush of players. EA Sports has said its goal for the game was “to feel like a love letter to college football and its fans.” Gamers waited more than a decade for the franchise’s next installment after it was halted in 2013 amid questions about compensating athletes depicted in the game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah State has fired coach Blake Anderson for “significant violations of his contractual obligations.” Thursday's move came 16 days after the school informed Anderson that he would be dismissed following an external review that found he failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases. Nate Dreiling, who had been Utah State’s defensive coordinator, was elevated on July 2 to interim coach for the upcoming season. Anderson was given two weeks to respond to the university’s decision. Anderson’s attorney says all legal remedies will be pursued on his behalf.

There is already a much different feel around Texas A&M with new coach Mike Elko. The focus is back on football, without all of the noise that surrounded the program last year. Elko was hired away from Duke after Texas A&M paid $75 million to fire Jimbo Fisher and bring some stability to the program. Elko said when he was hired that it was time for the Aggies to do the work and start to fulfill their potential. The former defensive coordinator says that's what they have done the past seven months, and that he is proud of how quiet the offseason has been.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers knows all eyes are on him. That’s nothing new for the four-time NFL MVP. The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback enters his 20th season with plenty to prove after missing all but four snaps last year because of a torn Achilles tendon. He certainly isn’t alone in the spotlight as training camps open. Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley are among a handful out to prove themselves either because of injuries, mediocre play or needing to justify big contracts.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lakers rookie Bronny James put together his second promising Summer League performance in a row Thursday night, scoring 13 points in Los Angeles’ 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James had eight first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting. He ended the game by making 5 of 10 shots, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range. James also had five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. James, taken 55th in this year’s draft, had struggled throughout summer league until he scored 12 points Wednesday night in an 87-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Until then, James was 7 for 31 from the field this summer and 4 for 19 in two games at Las Vegas.

MLB

A key city council vote is paving the way to give the Tampa Bay Rays a new 30,000-seat ballpark as part of a $6.5 billion redevelopment project in St. Petersburg, Florida. The new park would guarantee the team stays for at least 30 years. Supporters say the overall project would transform an 86-acre tract in the city’s downtown to include a Black history museum, affordable housing, a hotel, green space, entertainment venues, and office and retail space. The site, where the Rays’ domed Tropicana Field now sits, was once a thriving Black community driven out by construction of the ballpark and an interstate highway. The plan still requires approval from the Pinellas County Commission.

Major League Baseball returns from the All-Star Break today, with the Phillies and Pirates set to match up at 6:40 tonight in Pittsburgh. The Rays and the Yankees play at 7:05 tonight in the Bronx, and the Mets will play the Marlins at 7:10 tonight in Miami.

HORSE RACING

The 40-day meet season continues at Saratoga Race Course. Today's top race is the $135,000 Curlin, a 1 and 1/8 mile dirt race for three-year-old horses.

