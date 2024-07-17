© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Healey puts up five judicial nominations after Western Mass. Governor’s Council rep sounds alarm about vacancies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall on January 2nd, 2024.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall on January 2nd, 2024.

After pressure from the Western Massachusetts Governor’s Council member, first-term Governor Maura Healey has issued nominations to fill judicial vacancies.

District 8 representative Tara Jacobs of North Adams pressed her fellow Democrat at last Wednesday’s meeting to fill more than 30 empty seats in courthouses across Massachusetts.

“We literally had superior courts in Western Mass not be able to have a sitting judge at a session, and literally, they've had to cancel cases that were supposed to be seen because there was no judge to preside," Jacobs told WAMC. "So it's very much felt, it's very much an urgent situation.”

On Tuesday, Healey announced five nominations for the Massachusetts superior court system, where almost a dozen of the more than 80 seats are vacant.
Tags
News Governor Maura HealeyMassachusetts Governor's CouncilGovernor's Council
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More