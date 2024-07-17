Healey puts up five judicial nominations after Western Mass. Governor’s Council rep sounds alarm about vacancies

District 8 representative Tara Jacobs of North Adams pressed her fellow Democrat at last Wednesday’s meeting to fill more than 30 empty seats in courthouses across Massachusetts.

“We literally had superior courts in Western Mass not be able to have a sitting judge at a session, and literally, they've had to cancel cases that were supposed to be seen because there was no judge to preside," Jacobs told WAMC. "So it's very much felt, it's very much an urgent situation.”

On Tuesday, Healey announced five nominations for the Massachusetts superior court system, where almost a dozen of the more than 80 seats are vacant.