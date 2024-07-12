© 2024
Governor’s Council member Jacobs supports DiZoglio’s ballot question seeking full audit of Massachusetts legislature

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT
District 8 Massachusetts Governor's Council member Tara Jacobs of North Adams.
Tara Jacobs
/
Provided
District 8 Massachusetts Governor's Council member Tara Jacobs of North Adams.

The Western Massachusetts member of the Governor’s Council says she backs a ballot questions allowing the state auditor to examine Beacon Hill’s books.

With first-term State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s ongoing battle with the state legislature over her ability to fully audit the body officially going before voters this fall, fellow Democrat Tara Jacobs of North Adams says she backs the measure.

“I support transparency in government. I believe it is incumbent upon those of us who are elected to serve to serve in a way that is clear and accountable and transparent to those who have elected us. I honestly am not- I'm not sure why there's a resistance to be audited," Jacobs added. "On Governor's Council, feel free to audit- I don't know what, there's not a whole lot of money behind us. So, feel free to come in and look at our books.”

Alongside top party leadership in the legislature and Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, Berkshire County Democrats like State Representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier and Smitty Pignatelli oppose DiZoglio’s effort.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
