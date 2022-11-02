In race for Mass. Governor’s Council seat, Jacobs and Comerford offer voters a sharp contrast in vision

On election day, Western Massachusetts voters will decide Democratic former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley’s replacement on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial appointments, parole board membership, commutations, and more.

The candidates debated on New England Public Media last week.

“I've been talking across this district to community members and legal community members and consistently hear the desire that I share for a more diverse judicial bench and parole board as well as the other roles," said Democratic North Adams school committee member Tara Jacobs, who won an upset in the hotly contested primary. If elected, she would be the first Berkshire resident in history to sit on the council.

“So many across Western Mass will nod their heads that that is a key issue, is our need for more voice in Boston and more resources from Boston," said Jacobs. "And throughout the campaign, I've been connecting across the 102 cities and towns, with community members from all walks of life to hear from them what their needs and concerns are and to share what Governor’s Council is all about. My intention, as the next Governor's Council member from this district, is to continue those conversations, continue the outreach work and extend it, to continue to hear from people and actively listen, but also to bring transparency and awareness around what Governor's Council is doing, and ideally bring Governor's Council hearings to Western Mass when there are local candidates to engage community members in the work itself and to hear their voice.”

Republican John Comerford of Palmer is a retired welfare fraud investigator.

“I'm a Republican because I firmly believe that if somebody does the crime, they should be doing the time," he said. "I'm not in favor of sending social workers in to do what police officers are supposed to be doing.”

He said he feels that Massachusetts judges have been too lenient on bail.

“First of all, I'd back law enforcement 100%," said Comerford. "There is no question in my mind that the cop on the beat is the guy that's keeping us all safe. He or she runs into danger when the rest of us are running away. And do I believe that the judges are being too lenient? Without question. And one of the one of the things if you come before me as a governor’s [councilor] that I will vigorously question you on is your beliefs about bail, about letting people out that that shouldn't be out in the street. My very strong belief is that we oftentimes let too many people out that shouldn't be out. You know, there was an incident in Newton, Mass with a judge that had an illegal alien- And I didn't use the word undocumented, it was illegal alien.”

Jacobs sees the issue differently.

“I'm from Berkshire County, and so often, bails that are seemingly set low for your average person are unattainably expensive for those who are already struggling financially," she answered. "And it can have a devastating impact on losing their job losing their apartment losing their resources.”

Comerford said that he broadly opposes parole and commutations in Massachusetts.

“There were two commutations done fairly recently of two convicted murderers," said the candidate. "All eight of the Democratic governance council members approved the commutation. I would have said no. I read up on their crimes, and because of these two gentlemen, a family member was killed. And a family is probably still crying today about that. I would have said absolutely not.”

Jacobs said she thinks the commonwealth’s parole board is in need of a shakeup.

“I'd like to more see people of color and Spanish speaking, but also background," she said. "Currently, it is very heavily representational of our law enforcement and prosecutors, and I really think we need to extend that to have points of view at the bench who are more reflective of things like social work and mental health, to diversify those voices.”

Whoever wins will serve under a new governor as Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl face off November 8th.