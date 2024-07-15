WAMC Sports Report 7/15/24: Alcaraz wins Wimbledon by beating Djokovic; now owns 4 Slam titles at 21

WIMBLEDON

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s final for the second year in a row to collect his fourth Grand Slam title at age 21. Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in front of a Centre Court crowd that included Kate, the Princess of Wales. A year ago, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets for the title at the All England Club. This one was much easier for the Spaniard and gave him his second major championship in a row after last month’s French Open. He won his first Slam trophy at the 2022 U.S. Open as a teenager. Djokovic was denied in his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th major overall.

Novak Djokovic is vowing to get back to work after being outplayed by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final less than 1 1/2 months after knee surgery. Djokovic said Sunday he plans to contend for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and a record 25th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. He lost to Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Djokovic also was beaten by Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final. The 37-year-old from Serbia is 23-7 without a title this season; Sunday marked his first appearance in a final in 2024.

COPA AMERICA

Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0 on Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal. Messi appeared to sustain a non-contact injury while running and falling in the 64th minute and covered his face with his hands when he sat on the bench. Martínez later ran to that bench to hug his captain after the goal that propelled Argentina to its record 16th Copa title. In a match that started 1 hour, 22 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won its third straight major title following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night. The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running full speed on the pitch as defending champ Argentina remained in a scoreless match against Colombia. Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.

Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Video posted on social media showed fans jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside.

EURO 2024

Spain has won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory as England's painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on. Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella’s cross just when the game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament. Substitute Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams’ opener in the 47th from 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal’s pass.

MLB

The 2024 Draft kicked off Sunday night, with Cleveland taking Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana first overall. Elsewhere, the Red Sox picked 12th, choosing Texas A&M outfielder Braden Montgomery, the Mets took Oklahoma State outfielder Carson Benge 19th, the Yankees took right-hander Ben Hess out of Alabama with the 26th pick, and the Phillies’ pick at 27 was Northville, Michigan high school outfielder Dante Nori.

The second round saw Duke lefty Jonathan Santucci go 46th overall to the Mets, TCU lefty Payton Tolle 50th to the Red Sox; the Yankees took Vanderbilt righty Bryce Cunningham 53rd, and with the 63rd pick, the Phillies drew Freedom High School outfielder Griffin Burkholder out of Virginia.

Day two of the draft starts at 2 p.m Eastern today and will be streamed on MLB dot com. The Oakland Athletics’ pick at number 40 starts the action.

Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft when three players from Wake Forest were selected in the top 10. A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season. Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $10.57 million under the bonus pools system. Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft began in 1965.

The Baltimore Orioles prevailed in a wild ninth inning in which each closer allowed three runs. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6-5 and took a one-game lead over New York atop the AL East. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run double to win the game. An error by shortstop Anthony Volpe with two outs kept Baltimore’s winning rally going. Then left fielder Alex Verdugo misplayed Mullins’ line drive and turned it into the winning hit. New York lost for the 18th time in its last 26 games. The Orioles had dropped five straight after the Yankees took the first two games of the series.

Michael Toglia became the first Colorado switch-hitter to homer three times in a game, leading the Rockies to an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and red-hot Brennan Doyle homered again as the Rockies hit a season-high six home runs to finish the three-game series with 10. Toglia connected for three solo home runs, two off New York starter Jose Quintana (4-6), to become the first Rockies player with a three-homer game since Brendan Rodgers in a 13-12 victory over Miami in the second game of a doubleheader on June 1, 2022.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer that broke a seat deep in right field at Fenway Park, Dominic Smith also had a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday to take the series. The Red Sox won their second straight after losing the opener. Boston improved to a major league-best 9-3 in July and is 20-8 since June 12. All-Star Devers sent a first-inning slider from Brady Singer (5-6) with an estimated exit velocity of 114.7 mph a projected 439 feet, crashing into the top of a seat and loosening up the top support.

Lawrence Butler hit three home runs, Brent Rooker and Seth Brown each had two homers, and the Oakland Athletics routed the first-placed Philadelphia Phillies 18-3. Butler had six RBIs. Rooker tied his career high with five RBIs for Oakland, which entered the game Sunday with the fourth-fewest wins in baseball and trailing Seattle by 16 games in the AL West. The Athletics’ eight home runs were estimated at a combined 3,340 feet. Zack Gelof hit a grand slam off Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs in the ninth inning. Trea Turner homered for the Phillies.

Yohan Ramírez had two consecutive errors in the ninth inning, paving the way for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday for their second straight comeback win over the NL West leaders. Wenceel Pérez had a sacrifice bunt to advance runners in the final at-bat and Ramírez made a wide throw to third, allowing Justyn-Henry Malloy to score the second run of the inning for the victory. He didn't field Ryan Vilade’s sacrifice bunt in the previous at-bat, advancing Malloy to second. Zach McKinstry hit a triple in the ninth and scored on Malloy’s single.

Joey Bart and Bryan Reynolds homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates won their fourth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 9-4. Nick Gonzales tripled and drove in two runs for the Pirates, who have won six of seven and reached .500 for the first time since April 27. Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. each had three hits for the White Sox, who have lost four straight and 10 of 13.

Mike Yastrzemski tripled and scored in the bottom of the ninth when the relay throw skipped past Minnesota third baseman Diego Castillo, giving the San Francisco Giants a 3-2 win over the Twins. Ryan Walker retired two batters to win on Sunday. Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell allowed one hit and was perfect through six innings. Snell retired the first 18 batters he faced in order before Manuel Margot laced a 2-2 fastball into left field. Minnesota starter Chris Paddack remained winless since June 10 despite a strong outing.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead solo homer, Kevin Kiermaier added a grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays recovered from blowing a seven-run lead to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Sunday. Guerrero’s homer came off reliever Kevin Ginkel, who had his scoreless streak of 10 2/3 innings snapped. The Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep after dropping the first two games of the series. Guerrero and Ernie Clement each had three hits. Genesis Cabrera, Trevor Richards, Ryan Burr, Brendon Little and Chad Green combined to throw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Arizona trailed 7-0 before a seven-run fifth inning tied the game.

Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-0. Despite losing 11 of 18, the Guardians (58-37) have the AL’s best record at the All-Star break for the first time since 1999. Cleveland was outscored 6-4 in dropping two of three to the Rays. Tampa Bay was hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position, and finished 1 for 33 in the series. Cleveland was 0 for 5 in the game and 1 for 20 overall in the series.

Josh Smith homered twice with four RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros. Smith had a two-run shot in the first and added another one in the eighth. Sunday was the first multi-homer game of the 26-year-old’s career. The Rangers won the last two games of the series after dropping Friday’s opener 6-3. Jake Meyers cut the lead to 1 with a solo home run in the third but the Astros went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position to fall to 50-46 entering the All-Star break.

José Soriano pitched six innings, and Jo Adell drove in an early run and had two hits in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Four Angels pitchers held Seattle scoreless for the final eight innings, with Carlos Estévez pitching the ninth for his 17th save. Los Angeles has limited the Mariners to one earned run in the last 16 innings of this series, both Angels' wins. George Kirby yielded just three hits and one earned run over six innings for Seattle, striking out seven. Julio Rodríguez had an RBI single in the first for the Mariners.

Xavier Edwards’ RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Miami Marlins a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Edwards’ two-out hit drove in Jake Burger for the Marlins, who salvaged the series finale. The Reds finished 5-5 on their 10-game homestand. Miami’s Trevor Rogers did not allow a hit until the sixth inning. Jonathan India doubled and Elly De La Cruz hit his team-leading 17th home run to tie the game at 2-2.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Christopher Morel each homered twice to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Tomas Nido and Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs, who split the four-game set against their NL Central rivals. Alec Burleson homered for St. Louis. Crow-Armstrong hit solo homers in the third and fifth innings. He also stole his 17th bases of the season.

Willy Adames had a homer and four RBIs, Garrett Mitchell homered for the first time in more than a year and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a series sweep with a 9-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. Adames hit his 15th homer off Amos Willingham with two outs in the eighth to put Milwaukee up 9-3. He also doubled and singled twice on Sunday. Colin Rea allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings after coming on for opener Rob Zastryzny. Rea struck out seven and walked one. Jake Irvin allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in four innings for the Nationals.

Travis d’Arnaud had two home runs and four RBIs, Chris Sale pitched five solid innings for his major league-leading 13th win and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. Atlanta has won six of its last nine games and took two of three from San Diego, which ended the first half losing by losing six of its last seven. The Braves finished the first half 53-42 and in second place in the NL East, 8 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres concluded the first half 50-49 and tied for second place in the N.L. West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Adrián Beltré took a side trip on the way to his induction in Cooperstown. The third baseman is back where he finished his Hall of Fame career, serving as an ambassador for Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Beltré also managed the American League team in the Futures Game on Saturday. Arlington is where baseball’s amateur draft is being held, and his nearly 18-year-old son is a possible late-round pick. Beltré officially becomes a first-ballot Hall of Famer next Sunday. He played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons with the Rangers. He was a four-time All-Star, won five Gold Gloves and had 3,166 career hits.

WNBA

Rachel Banham scored a career-high 24 points, hitting eight 3-pointers to match the Connecticut record, and help the Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-69. Banham, who was 8 for 11 from behind the arc, matched Shekinna Stricklen’s mark. She was one short of the WNBA record. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and Brionna Jones had 16 for the Sun. DiJonai Carrington had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The game saw the return of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud. Taurasi (left leg) and Cloud (left knee) missed the team’s previous game against Indiana on Friday. Griner injured her right hip in that game. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 17 points and Griner added 16 for the Mercury.

A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces rallied from a 13-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on Sunday for their fourth win in a row. Tiffany Hayes tied her season best with 17 points and added a season-high five assists for Las Vegas. Ariel Atkins hit six 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 36 points on 13-of-25 shooting for Washington.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, Aliyah Boston had a double-double and Caitlin Clark finished with 17 points with six assists to help the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-74. Boston scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds and had four blocks for the Fever. Clark set up Boston for a layup before Samuelson fed Boston for another layup to give the Fever a four-point lead with 2 minutes to go. Clark and Mitchell combine to make 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it. Alanna Smith had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Minnesota (16-8). Bridget Carleton tied her career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Napheesa Collier (foot) missed her fourth consecutive game.

Ezi Magbegor scored 18 points and Jordan Horston added 16 to lead five Seattle players scoring in double figures and the Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 81-70. Jewell Loyd had 14 points and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb scored 13 and Nneka Ogwumike finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Storm (16-8). Atlanta cut its deficit to a point on two occasions early in the fourth quarter before the Storm used a 13-2 run, beginning with two free throws by Loyd with 5:33 to play, that gave Seattle its biggest lead of the game when Horston’s layup capped the spurt and made it 81-67 with 1:42 remaining. Maya Caldwell scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Dream (7-16), which has lost seven straight games and 10 of 11.

NFL

Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones has died at age 40. Jones' 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history. The Houston Texans were Jones’ team for the first five seasons of his career. They announced his death on Sunday. In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, his family said he died at his home in New Orleans. A cause of death was not given. Jones played from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He made several huge plays for the Ravens during their most recent Super Bowl title season, including that kick return.

