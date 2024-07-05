Six people shot in Albany

An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Albany early Friday .

The city police department says officers responded to Myrtle Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 12:15 a.m.

Police say six teenagers from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy were shot during a gathering. Albany Police Department spokesperson Megan Craft says all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“[A] 16-year-old male from Schenectady sustained gunshot wounds to both legs. 16-year-old male from Schenectady sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks. 17-year-old male from Albany sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. To his arm, an 18-year-old male from Schenectady sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh, a 19-year-old male from Albany sustained a gunshot wound to his foot, and a 19-year-old male from Troy sustained a grace bullet wound to his head.”

No arrests have been announced. Those with information are asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 or leave an anonymous online tip.