WAMC Sports Report 6/26/24: Mets hang on to beat AL East-leading Yankees 9-7 in Subway Series

MLB

Mark Vientos hit a pair of solo homers and the New York Mets held off a furious rally by the AL East-leading New York Yankees for a 9-7 win in the first Subway Series game of the season and their 11th victory in 14 games. Vientos led off the second and fourth innings with home runs off Gerrit Cole (0-1) for the first multi-homer game of his career. Harrison Bader and Brandon Nimmo also homered for the Mets. Juan Soto homered in the fifth and Aaron Judge added his seventh career grand slam and an RBI double for the Yankees.

Vladimir Guerrero hit pair of two-run doubles, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a seven-game skid with a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays tagged Boston starter Brayan Bello for seven runs in the third inning, including Guerrero’s drive to the triangle in center that scored two runs before Springer homered into Boston’s bullpen. Toronto had its highest scoring game since a 14-11 loss at Detroit on May 26. The Blue Jays hadn’t won since beating Cleveland 7-6 on June 15, the day before the Red Sox began a three-game sweep at Toronto that started the Jays’ longest losing streak since September 2019.

Tarik Skubal struck out seven batters in seven scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Skubal allowed three hits and a walk while hitting one batter on Tuesday night. Andy Ibáñez had two hits, including a two-run single in Detroit’s four-run fifth inning, as the Tigers ended a seven-game losing streak to the Phillies. Bryce Harper homered off Tigers closer Jason Foley in the ninth. The teams finish the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with right-hander Spencer Turnbull facing his former team. The Tigers are expected to pitch several relievers.

Bryan Reynolds extended the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues to 22 games with a two-run home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5. Reynolds’ streak is the longest by a Pirate since 2003 when Kenny Lofton hit safely in 26 straight games. The Reds’ Hunter Greene (5-3) issued a six-pitch walk to leadoff batter Andrew McCutchen and Reynolds followed with his home run to put the Pirates ahead 2-0. Jared Triolo’s two-run home run off Buck Farmer made the score 8-0 in the fifth. Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (9-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth inning to put Milwaukee ahead for good and Bryse Wilson threw six shutout innings in the Brewers’ 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. Wilson entered the game to start the third after Hoby Milner worked the first two innings. The six-inning stint matched Wilson’s longest of the season. He struck out four and allowed three hits and no walks. Ortiz led off the fifth by sending a 2-2 pitch from Andrew Heaney over the left-field wall for the rookie’s seventh homer and a 2-1 lead.

The Miami Marlins scored two seventh-inning runs to overcome Seth Lugo’s strong start in a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. After collecting two singles against Lugo in six innings, the Marlins rallied for a pair of two-out runs against relievers Carlos Hernández. Nick Gordon’s infield hit tied the game and he scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error. A.J. Puk recorded four outs for the win and Tanner Scott earned his 10th save.

Hunter Brown struck out seven in six scoreless innings and Chas McCormick drove in two runs as the Houston Astros used a big first inning to get a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Brown (5-5) allowed two hits to win his fourth straight start and help the Astros tie a season-high with their sixth consecutive win. Jake Meyers tied a season high with three hits and Jose Altuve had two hits and an RBI. Michael Toglia hit a solo home run for Colorado with one out in the ninth.

Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer and a tiebreaking RBI single, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Chicago White Sox 4-3. Led by Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers won for the seventh time in nine games. The NL West leaders are 50-31 at the midpoint of their schedule. Ohtani drove a hanging curveball from Chris Flexen into the visitor’s bullpen in right-center for his NL-best 24th homer. White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham tried to make a leaping grab on the play, but was unable to bring it in.

Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an infield hit in the seventh as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Marte, leading the All-Star voting as the National League’s second baseman, hit his 16th homer off Joe Ryan, then beat out a slow roller to second with two out to break a 4-4 tie. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers hit homers for Minnesota. Kevin Ginkel (6-1) retired two batters in the seventh for the win and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

José Ramírez hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians slugged their way to a seventh consecutive victory, beating the slumping Baltimore Orioles 10-8. Gunnar Henderson, James McCann, Colton Cowser and Anthony Santander hit home runs for Baltimore, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a fifth straight loss for the defending AL East champions. Pitching injuries have caught up to the Orioles, who haven’t had a skid this long since dropping six in a row from May 13-18, 2022. Ramírez has gone deep in each of the first two games of this series.

Ben Rortvedt hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 11-3 for their seventh win in nine games. The Rays, at 40-40, returned to the .500 mark for the first time since June 7. Seattle got homers from Ty France and Mitch Garver. The AL West-leading Mariners dropped to 2-6 on a nine-game trip. Rortvedt had a two-run homer in the sixth inning and drove in a pair with a single in the seventh.

Mickey Moniak hit his first career grand slam, and Taylor Ward also homered in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Jo Adell had an RBI double and Logan O’Hoppe added an RBI single for the Halos, who have won three of four after taking two straight from Oakland. Moniak cleared the bases with his fourth homer of the season to cap a five-run rally in the third. Brent Rooker homered and JJ Bleday had an RBI single for the last-place A’s, who have lost four straight and 17 of 22.

Matt Chapman’s two-run single highlighted a three-run eighth inning and six San Francisco pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1. Michael Conforto added an RBI single, and David Villar and Jorge Soler had sacrifice flies to help the Giants win their second straight following a five-game skid. Michael Busch had an RBI single in the third for the Cubs, who lost for the fourth time in five games. San Francisco rookie reliever Randy Rodríguez made his first career start, allowing one run and one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Sean Hjelle followed with two scoreless innings.

Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam five innings after being in the middle of a benches-clearing dustup, and Manny Machado also hit a dramatic home run as the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 9-7 in another wild game between the teams. Profar’s fourth career grand slam and second this season came with one out in the sixth off Derek Law and the Petco Park crowd went wild. Profar craned to watch the ball sail just inside the foul pole and into the home run porch in right field. He tossed his bat aside, patted his chest and gestured to the Padres’ dugout as he began his trot.

WNBA

Bridget Carleton scored 23 points and Napheesa Collier added 21 to help the Minnesota Lynx win their first Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 94-89 victory over the New York Liberty. The Lynx became the fourth different team to win the Cup in the event’s four-year history and continued the trend of the host team losing. The game was tied at 60 late in the third quarter when Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini hit consecutive 3-pointers to start a 10-0 run that spanned the periods. Breanna Stewart scored 24 to lead New York on Tuesday night.

NBA

Two people with knowledge of the details say that Mikal Bridges is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks, where he will join Jalen Brunson and his other former Villanova teammates. The first trade between the New York rivals since 1983 will put Bridges in the lineup alongside Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, players who helped the Wildcats win two NCAA championships. The Knicks will pay big to get him, with ESPN reporting Tuesday that they are sending the Nets Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks and one protected pick. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because it is not yet official.

Alex Sarr was born in France and spent last season playing in Australia. Zaccharie Risacher was born in Spain and is coming off a breakout season in France. The next step in their global basketball journey is the NBA, with one of them potentially heading to Atlanta on Wednesday night as the No. 1 pick in the draft. France could have the No. 1 selection for a second straight season after Victor Wembanyama went to San Antonio last year amid enormous expectations and lived up to the hype in a Rookie of the Year season.

Victor Wembanyama’s on-court warmup session before games when he played in France would last for about an hour. It consisted of plenty of stretching, lots of passing and dribbling drills, then a little bit of shooting. The basics. The skills. Nothing else. It's what he was taught, but that's the not the case everywhere in the world. There are many in the NBA — from Commissioner Adam Silver on down the line — sounding a bit of an alarm about how the development of young players in the U.S. differs from the process in other parts of the world, and how the model that seems to focus more on playing than practicing maybe isn’t the best method.

Meanwhile, the two-day NBA draft kicks off at 8 tonight in New York City. The 76ers have the 16th pick, the Knicks are 24th and 25th, and the Boston Celtics’ 30th pick will end the first round.

SOCCER

Lautaro Martínez scored off a rebound during a frantic scramble in the 88th minute, giving defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi a 1-0 victory over Chile that guaranteed a berth in the Copa America quarterfinals. Messi’s corner kick was sent toward goal with a glancing header by defender Lisandro Martínez. The ball landed in front of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, where Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso and Chile’s Nicolás Fernández were crowding the keeper. Lo Celso kicked the ball off Bravo and it rebounded to Chile’s Igor Lichnovsky, who tried to poke it wide. Lautaro Martínez one-timed that rebound into the roof of the net.

England has advanced to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 as group winner after a 0-0 draw against Slovenia. The result at Cologne Stadium also meant Slovenia reached the round of 16 and Croatia was eliminated. In a game of few chances, England substitute Cole Palmer could have sealed the win in stoppage time but his shot was saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. England had already been assured of advancing but doing so as Group C winner means it will play one of the qualifying third-place teams in the round of 16 and is on the opposite side of the draw to Spain, France, Germany and Portugal.

NHL

The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators’ 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. As part of the transaction, the Senators will retain 25% of Korpisalo’s remaining salary. It answers a looming question the Bruins had about who they would have starting between the pipes next season. That will be 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman, who started 12 of 13 games this postseason after alternating with Ullmark during the regular season.

Matthew Tkachuk decided to go for a little swim as his offseason was beginning on Tuesday morning. The Florida Panthers forward took a few steps off the sand and into the water of Fort Lauderdale Beach, then dove in while hanging onto his new best friend. The Stanley Cup got a little wet. That moment — one of many from the first few hours of the Cup being in the possession of the newly crowned champion Panthers — was a long time coming, helping cap what really was a four-year process of rebuilding the team’s roster, coaching staff and style of play with hopes of making this title a reality.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving the Aggies for rival Texas. The move Tuesday comes after Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a runner-up finish at the College World Series. The Aggies lost a best-of-three series with Tennessee for the championship. Schlossnagle replaces David Pierce, who was fired after eight seasons at Texas. The move is sure to further enflame an Aggies-Longhorns rivalry that will be renewed on a regular basis when Texas joins A&M in the Southeastern Conference next season. Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to the CWS twice in three seasons.

OLYMPICS

Track and field athletes heading to the Paris Games will be competing not only for a gold medal but a first-prize check worth $50,000 that goes with it. It’s part of a cash infusion into the sport that many feel is long overdue. That prize money for an Olympic title, combined with the rapid-fire introduction of track meets with enhanced prize pools, represents the biggest publicly touted monetary commitment to the sport in decades. The push in track comes at an especially pivotal time, given the Summer Olympics are returning to the U.S. in 2028.

Two former U.S. Olympic gold medalists say they've lost faith in the World Anti-Doping Agency to rid their sports of cheaters ahead of next month’s Summer Games in Paris. Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt made those remarks in testimony before a House subcommittee on Tuesday night. Schmitt competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 against some of the 23 Chinese swimmers who had tested positive before the Games for a banned heart medication. She says she questions whether the Chinese team that beat her and other Americans in the 800-meter freestyle relay did it fairly.

Bryson DeChambeau will have to settle for being a U.S. Open champion. He's still not an Olympian. DeChambeau is among the best golfers in the world over the last three months. It's hard for any American to qualifying for Olympic golf with so many near the top of the world ranking. It was even tougher for DeChambeau because LIV Golf doesn't get world ranking points. He knew that when he signed up. He says he did all he could. That includes a major championship and a runner-up finish in the PGA. If the Olympics mattered that much, he could have played more.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.