© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Burlington, Vermont Police complaint review process revised

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Burlington City Police car (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Burlington City Police car (file)

The Burlington, Vermont Police Commission has approved a new version of the Police Department’s complaint review process.

The directive was revised to insure anyone can bring complaints regarding the conduct of employees of the police department, both internally and externally. It also establishes a process for corrective action, retraining, education and discipline if necessary.

Anyone who files a complaint will be asked to categorize it in areas including force, abuse of authority, offensive language, neglect of duty or other violations.

Chief Jon Murad calls it a “clear, strong directive.”
Tags
News Burlington PoliceBurlington Police DepartmentBurlington Police Commission
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More