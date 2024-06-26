Burlington, Vermont Police complaint review process revised

The Burlington, Vermont Police Commission has approved a new version of the Police Department’s complaint review process.

The directive was revised to insure anyone can bring complaints regarding the conduct of employees of the police department, both internally and externally. It also establishes a process for corrective action, retraining, education and discipline if necessary.

Anyone who files a complaint will be asked to categorize it in areas including force, abuse of authority, offensive language, neglect of duty or other violations.

Chief Jon Murad calls it a “clear, strong directive.”