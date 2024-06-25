Kindlon declares victory over five-term Albany County DA David Soares in Democratic primary; Soares does not concede

Five-term Albany County District Attorney David Soares has apparently been defeated in the Democratic primary by local attorney Lee Kindlon, who fell short the first time they faced off in 2012.

Kindlon declared victory, saying “tomorrow is a new day,” just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He would be heavily favored in November’s general election. Kindlon is an ex-Marine prosecutor who works in his family’s high-profile Capital District firm. He promised "good, hard-nosed, hands-on prosecutions" and an audit of the DA's office.

Soares was running without the backing of county Democrats. The local party pulled its support after Soares used a grant to give himself a $23,000 bonus. He later returned the funds under pressure. Soares claimed he was the victim of a political hit due to his criticism of criminal justice reforms pursued by fellow Democrats who control the state legislature in recent years.

Speaking around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Soares did not concede the race, saying all of Albany County should be heard from before he comments further.

