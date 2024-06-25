Canadian pharmaceutical company celebrates expansion of Plattsburgh facility

Officials from across the North Country are celebrating a Canadian-based pharmaceutical repackaging company’s expansion of its facilities in Plattsburgh.

After operating in multiple small facilities in Plattsburgh for 32 years, Medisca officials and regional leaders cut a ribbon to celebrate a new consolidated American headquarters and state-of-the-art repackaging and distribution facility.

Medisca Founder and Chairman Antonio Dos Santos said this is the largest project ever under taken in the pharmaceutical compounding service company’s 35-year history.

“Designed with careful precision this new facility will serve the growing demands in custom tailored pharmaceutical solutions as personalized medicine continues to accelerate,” noted Dos Santos. “A little bit about the building. Introducing scalable automation and innovation throughout our facility was a top priority for us. Ultimately the new facility will more than double our repacking and distribution capabilities for the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany and emerging markets.”

Medisca Plattsburgh Operations Manager Larry Harney led a tour of the 60,000-square foot facility, which integrates five smaller sites into the one centralized operation.

“Alright so our first stop is our controlled substance area. The footprint in this area is four times the amount the current facility had. It is a highly controlled area,” explained Harney. “This entire area outside of the vault, it allows us for future growth, which is most important to us here at Medisca. We’re going to move on down to the production area. It’s an airlocking system. This is an isolator and you can see the gloves are inflated. That’s showing you that this is a sealed, contained unit.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman says Medisca’s expansion showcases how companies can benefit by investing or reinvesting by developing in the region.

“This expansion of the development of Medisca in the larger portfolio for the town as well as the North Country is very significant,” said Cashman. “It is a workforce that has an opportunity to work for a company with some well-paying jobs and it attracts people around the globe.”

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik attended the ribbon cutting and toured Medisca’s new facility.

“This expansion is an extraordinary accomplishment,” Stefanik said.”It’s a testament to the high quality of our workforce locally as well as the importance of northern border issues. We understand the importance of the U.S. Canadian economic partnership. They are our colleagues, our friends, our neighbors and this is just another growth opportunity for Clinton County, the Town of Plattsburgh and the North Country.”

Medisca expects to employ about 100 people at its new facility.

