Party divisions on full display in NY-16 Democratic primary

Second-term Congressman Jamaal Bowman and term-limited Westchester County Executive George Latimer have been locked in a contentious debate tour ahead of the Democratic Primary on June 25. In a virtual forum with the League of Women Voters of Westchester County, those fractions were on full display, as Latimer derided Bowman as “bombastic” and Bowman criticized Latimer for taking funds from pro-Israel donors.

"My opponent is a multimillionaire, funded by billionaires," said Bowman. "Many Republican billionaires — and we’re not going to pass codifying Roe v. Wade, or voting rights, or climate justice, or anything as long as big money continues to control politics."

"Jamaal, you have to pull the truth alarm now. Enough of this," Latimer rebutted. "I am a multimillionaire? Are you kidding me?"

Bowman is considered one of the most vulnerable House members going into the primary, in large part due to his comments on the Israel-Hamas war. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza since October 7, when the terrorist organization Hamas launched an attack that killed more than 1,200 Israeli citizens. Bowman, who is part of a larger group of progressive Democrats known unofficially as “The Squad,” has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, and at one point dismissed claims that Hamas committed sexual violence on October 7 as “propaganda” (a stance he has since taken back).

Latimer, meanwhile, has presented himself to voters as a more moderate Democrat across the board, and has received significant funds raised by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

Speaking with WAMC, Latimer says he thinks long-term peace in the region will require Israeli and Palestinian leaders to negotiate a two-state solution — but he doesn’t think Hamas should be at the table, and supports Israel’s efforts to defend itself.

“I don’t give Israel a blank check, but I do think Israel has a right to exist. And I think there’s been a lot of opposition to Israel that comes from an underlying antisemitism and hatred of Israel," says Latimer. "And the incumbent has completely focused on ‘Israel is the problem,’ and the rhetoric is focused on Israel — and I don’t think that’s consistent with the way that most people in the district think.”

The 16th Congressional District, which includes Westchester County and part of the Bronx, has one of the state’s largest Jewish populations, behind New York City.

Bowman did not respond to a request for an interview, but he has repeatedly denied accusations of antisemitism. At Monday’s debate, Bowman said he also supports a two-state solution. However, he thinks the U.S. should do more to divest from Israel and push for a ceasefire.

"We need a permanent ceasefire right now, and we need food to get into Gaza today," said Bowman. "Our taxpayer dollars are going toward supporting a famine. This is unacceptable.”

On the flip side, Bowman accuses Latimer of bending to his donors and running a racist campaign that leans into a portrayal of Bowman as an “angry, Black man.” Latimer rejects the latter and says that the majority of his donations are from people inside the district. While Bowman has the endorsement of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and national progressive voices like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Latimer says his endorsements are more local, including state lawmakers and the mayors of Yonkers, Larchmont, and Port Chester.

“I know who I am, I know what I’ve done. I’ve worked very hard for the people of Westchester County, and of course I intend to work hard for the Bronx," says Latimer. "If on primary day I lose, and he wins, that’s the end of my campaign. I’m not going to continue on. I understand the unity that the Democrats have to have. He’s made no such commitment.”

That unity was tested again last week, when Latimer picked up an endorsement from former Congressman Mondaire Jones, a one-time progressive who is hoping to return to Congress in the nearby 17th District by unseating Republican Mike Lawler in November. The move cost Jones the support of some progressive groups, but he told CNN there was no love lost.

“People in that district, and in mine, and throughout the lower Hudson Valley, share in how horrified I have been in Mr. Bowman’s conduct since the events of October 7," he added.

At Monday’s debate, Bowman and Latimer also squabbled over their records on taxes and their efforts to combat gun violence, build housing, and improve infrastructure in the district. Whatever their differences, Bowman said it's important the Democratic Party puts its best foot forward in November.

“My opponent represents a status quo. That status quo got us Donald Trump, and he may go into office again to be dictator of our country," he said. "What we need in November is young people and people of color to come out to vote in big numbers. That is my base, I can get them out, and that’s why you all should support me on June 25.”

You can find a link to watch the full debate at here. Early voting starts Saturday, with Primary Day on June 25.