New fire department headquarters opens in Greenfield, Massachusetts

Community members in Greenfield, Massachusetts got a chance to see the new home of their fire department, following a ribbon-cutting for the facility on Monday, June 10.

Following over two years of construction and operating out of a temporary headquarters on Hope Street, Greenfield firefighters have been getting situated in their new firehouse - just down the road from their old address.

Firefighters, city leaders and residents were at 41 Main Street Monday morning for the new building’s grand opening ceremony and a walkthrough.

It’s already functional – so much so that an emergency call came in during the ceremony. Just a few minutes into Fire Chief Robert Strahan’s time at the podium, an emergency call came in for a fire alarm going off somewhere in the city.

Covering for the department was a fire engine company from Turners Falls that headed out soon afterwards.

The $21.7 million facility sports two massive bays for its emergency vehicles, including four fire engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances.

According to Strahan, plans for a new fire department to replace the old one at 412 Main Street date back at least 12 years. Somewhere between 20 to 25 sites were considered before moving forward with the Main Street location.

That work included at least two redesigns to try and keep costs under budget.

Fire Station Building Committee Co-Chair Butch Hawkins says when costs continued to escalate, over $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the office of then-Mayor Roxann Wedegartner helped get the project across the finish line.

Also a big help – a scramble and team effort to get close to a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2022.

“… the opportunity that another committee member had, Jennifer Stromsten, to hook us up with the USDA, and the mayor, the fire chief, the design team - were able to put together a package and some design work in 30 days, only 30 days, to get almost a million dollars in money from the USDA, which made a huge difference in this project,” Hawkins told the crowd gathered for the ceremony.

Chief Strahan says the finished product includes designs to reduce cancer-causing products encountered by firefighters – limiting the chances of contaminants making it into living spaces with a decontamination room and a “transition space” as firefighters return from the job.

The facility also has gear washing equipment and a vehicle exhaust capture system, as well as a modern alarm system that “starts low and builds” – a style of alarm believed to have less impact on the heart health of first responders.

“We needed them to be in a good, safe place, where the exhaust is all pulled out,” Current Mayor Ginny Desorgher said, highlighting some of the new systems. “This is a great facility. That changing of the gear -the making sure that there was no cross-contamination – I don’t know that one could understand all of the complexities of that, but there was so much that went into that.”

The previous fire department building was demolished in 2021 after serving the city for at least 85 years. On its grounds is a new Greenfield Public Library building, which opened in 2023.

In addition to highlighting the new building’s amenities, Chief Strahan said a small museum will also open later this year, likely in time for fire prevention week in October. A curator has already been hired.

Strahan ended his time at the podium with commendations for the more than 30 firefighters who make up the department, as well as its other personnel and staff.

“This house will build on the legacy that is Greenfield Fire Department,” he said. “Standing for strength, commitment, and again, honor and respect, for your profession, the department and the city that we serve. Thank you very much, thank you all for being here.”

Residents who missed Monday’s ceremony and want to tour the building are invited to visit 41 Main Street for a special open house on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m.