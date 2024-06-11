Albany eyesore to be demolished

Albany's notorious eyesore, Central Warehouse, will be coming down.

The Albany County Legislature has passed legislation to demolish the long vacant 11-story building. Sam Fein of the 6th district says its demise has been a long time coming.

"We voted to provide $3 million of funding from ARPA funding to go towards this demolition. I know the state's also putting in $10 million so hopefully we take down that eyesore soon, do something much more productive with that site," said Fein.

The Legislature says the county has applied for RestoreNY state grant funding from to cover the remaining costs.

Fein says there's no timetable yet for tearing Central Warehouse down.