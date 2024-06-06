Some candidates in crowded Democratic primary for 109th state Assembly district seat say they feel unsafe in Albany

At a time when public safety is being hotly debated, some candidates in the crowded Democratic primary for New York’s 109th state Assembly district seat say they think Albany is unsafe.

During their latest public safety briefing, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan emphasized that overall crime is down across the city.

It’s a different story in the Albany County District Attorney race: "We are here in the city of Albany against the backdrop in the theater of violence," said fifth-term Democrat David Soares, speaking this week at a downtown reelection rally. "The number one issue, the number one issue right now that we have in our community is gun violence, we have greater access to weapons, and we have a youth culture, that is all too prepared to use them," Soares said.

The Albany County Sheriff and New York State Police have been assisting city officers in fighting gun crime and illegal dirt bikes.

Six candidates seeking to replace Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, who is running for the state Senate seat currently held by Neil Breslin, were asked if they believe the city is safe during a debate on WRGB.

Two of them, one a county legislator, the other an Albany Common Councilor, proclaimed it is not.

Former Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce of the 9th district tells WAMC he spoke from his vantage point as the lone candidate "born and raised in the city." "Every day or every other day, there's a there's a shooting, or, you know, again, a firearm being confiscated," said Joyce.

Joyce recalled growing up during a time when there was "a healthy fear of law enforcement." He says today young people are a "more emboldened generation" who stay connected via social media.

"Every young person who thinks that they need to carry a firearm can get one pretty easily," Joyce said. "Therefore, you have more of these brazen acts of gunfire and gunplay in the city. It seems like, especially during the summer months, and the spring months, it’s very prevalent."

Joyce noted the Albany Police Department, down some 70 officers, is short-staffed and "spread too thin," while 8th ward Common Councilor Jack Flynn lamented calls to 911 often get a response "an hour to an hour and a half later." Flynn tells WAMC he was incredulous that fellow councilors at the debate said they feel safe in the city.

"I'm out and about in the city, like we all are, and I hear things, you know, that's not on the record, you know, on social media, but I hear a lot, and I believe, based on everything I've heard and seen, I don't think a lot of you are safe in the city of Albany," said Flynn. "Of the other five that live in the city of Albany all also had that. So that was a shocker to me. I mean, especially, you know, Council Member Owusu Anane, his areas had like, three or four murders in the last year or two. I mean, it's intense, that crime has risen that area. So I actually was shocked at him, and, you know, but it is what it is."

Anane responded to a request for comment by text, saying in part "of course Albany has big safety problems. Saying otherwise denies reality.” He added "Most of the violent crime is happening in Albany's lower wards... the same neighborhoods used to generational neglect."

Republican candidate Alicia Purdy didn't appear on the TV debate but agrees Albany is not safe. "I grew up in this area, Albany has always been like a shining city on the hill for those of us who grew up here, and to see its decline has brought great dismay to many of us. We are the capital city of the state of New York. We have so much to offer to the world as leaders, and our city deserves better than this."



