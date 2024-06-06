Hudson Valley officials applaud congestion pricing pause

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an “indefinite pause” for the state’s beleaguered congestion pricing program on Wednesday. The toll hike that was set to be implemented at the end of this month would have charged most drivers $15 to enter lower Manhattan. Hudson Valley officials are celebrating the news.

Less than a month before the already delayed June 30th implementation, Hochul released a recorded video message.

“I have come to the difficult decision that implementing the planned congestion pricing system risks too many unintended consequences for New Yorkers at this time,” said Hochul.

The Democrat said while the idea behind the 2019 law was to encourage New Yorkers to use public transit, she said the economic recovery from the pandemic shutdowns is “by no means complete.”

Hours before Hochul’s announcement confirming reports that she would reverse her position, the New York League of Conservation Voters rallied to keep the toll hikes in place.

NYLCV New York Policy Director Pat McClellan is disappointed by the news.

“The worry for us is that this indefinite delay is going to turn into a de facto cancellation of the policy altogether, and I think that would be a disaster for the MTA, for public health in the region, for New York’s climate goals. So, it’s a pretty unhappy day, all around, for us,” said McClellan.

But local public officials from both sides of the aisle are celebrating.

James Skoufis is a Democratic State Senator who represents most of Orange County in Albany. He said his constituents don’t have a viable alternative to driving into Manhattan.

“So, to charge them $15, on top of $15 George Washington Bridge toll, on top of $20 round trip gas, $50 to be able get to New York City, the privilege of visiting Manhattan, is an outrage,” said Skoufis. “And so, I’m delighted by today’s news that there is an indefinite pause.”

Last month, a report by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found the MTA’s funding issues could pressure the authority’s capital plan. The Democrat said delays surrounding the congestion pricing implementation slowed down capital work, and funding for capital projects and improvements dropped from a pre-pandemic average of $7.1 billion to a commitment of less than $3 billion.

Skoufis is among a number of lawmakers saying the MTA should first look inward to address its funding woes. Governor Hochul said the state is exploring its options.

“Given the lawsuits and many other attacks on this process, we’ve already had to prepare for the possibility that congestion pricing could be delayed. We have set aside funding to backstop the MTA capital plan, and are currently exploring other funding sources,” said Hochul.

One of the lawsuits came from Rockland County. Republican County Executive Ed Day said Wednesday Hochul’s change of position is all about politics.

“She’s doing an escape route at this point because none of things she raised today is anything new. There was no sudden new issue that came up. These are all the things that we have been saying all along are unfair and wrong, especially for Rockland, the most underserved county in the metropolitan transportation region,” said Day.

Political reporting swirling before Hochul’s announcement suggested vulnerable Hudson Valley Democrats pushed for the pricing pause.

Speaking with WAMC, Congressman Pat Ryan, a Democrat from the 18th District and a former Ulster County Executive, denied the about-face was politically-motivated.

“I’ve been talking about this, literally, since my first day on the job and it’s all been informed by the outrage and frustration of my constituents. That’s not political, that’s not Republican, that’s not Democrat, that’s working people and working families,” said Ryan. “It’s cops, firefighters, teachers…union workers who have to go into the city to provide and work for their family, who have from the very beginning been very upset, rightly, about this plan.”

Ryan says a new concept is needed and suggested there must be discounts for public servants commuting into Manhattan, among other facets.

Many Democrats who control the state legislature said they were outraged by Hochul’s move, which came in the waning hours of the legislative session.

