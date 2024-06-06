Canadian border agents authorize possible strike

Officials with the North Country Chamber of Commerce are watching closely after members of the union representing Canadian border agents voted to authorize a strike.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas notes that a vote taken last Friday by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada could lead to a strike by Canadian border agents in June.

Douglas says a strike would further disrupt and slow traffic due to a shortage of personnel noting “We are already periodically experiencing longer wait times at Champlain and other ports of entry due in part to waves of temporary transfers of CBP border crossing officers from the northern to the southern border, limiting staff for the opening of lanes.”

CTV News reports that union members have not had a contract for two years.