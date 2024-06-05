Plattsburgh mayoral primary campaign continues normally despite one candidate under unspecified criminal investigation

Early voting begins June 15th in New York local primaries. In Plattsburgh, the Democratic candidates for the open mayoral seat are stumping for votes as normal, despite one being investigated by police for unspecified reasons.

Democrats Wendell Hughes and Dan Lennon are facing off in Plattsburgh’s Democratic mayoral primary after first-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest decided to step down and run for a common council seat.

Hughes, a Clinton County Legislator, has received the endorsement of the city’s Democratic Party and over the past few weeks has been talking to constituents. He has been visiting downtown businesses with other candidates on what he calls a “Teamwork Initiative.” He’s heard a number of issues raised by businesses and residents.

“I’ve met some amazing folks downtown and they have some great ideas on what they’d like to see happen in the downtown area and it’s awesome,” Hughes said. “You know taxes are always number one, let’s face it, affordability. Affordability. People are worried about being able to afford their house. I mean that’s huge. You know the rec programs. There’s a lot of different things. And it’s funny. It depends what age demographic you’re talking to. And it’s so interesting. I love, you know it’s so much fun to knock on a door.”

Lennon says he’s primarily hearing about two issues from locals.

“They’ve been complaining about, and rightfully so, about their taxes without services,” Lennon said. “And one of the services is a lack of recreational opportunities in the city of Plattsburgh. They’ve been yearning not necessarily just for recreational opportunities but they would like to see the recreation department reinstituted. And I think that goes hand in hand with the fact that they’ve been paying these taxes without much services provided.”

During a recent Common Council meeting a Restore NY grant was rejected. Lennon subsequently called for an emergency meeting to reassess the decision and reapply for the grant.

“My review of the city charter and the deadline for the grant application did tell me that there was enough time. We even contacted the state, our team at least contacted the state, somebody that we know in the state to figure out whether or not we could actually apply for an extension or an exception to the grant application. They informed us that we could always ask,” Lennon said.

But Hughes says that shows his opponent doesn’t understand how municipal governments work.

“Moving forward we need to make sure we have more transparency in these Restore NY grants. And there are rules governing these Restore NY grants and you have to have public hearings. I mean you can’t just make a public hearing,” Hughes noted. “I can’t say we’re going to have a public hearing tonight. And instead of beating a dead horse my biggest thing is we just can’t let it happen again.”

Both candidates continue to knock on doors and put out campaign signs even as an investigation of Lennon plays out.

On May 22nd, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie announced that Lennon, who had been working part time in the DA’s office while campaigning, had been placed on administrative leave two days earlier pending an ongoing criminal investigation by the New York State Police. No details have been released regarding the investigation. Lennon says he and his attorney haven’t received any information.

“I haven’t been made aware of what this investigation is about nor have I been made aware of what if any allegations exist,” asserted Lennon. “If there comes a time when I do learn of them then we can certainly respond to those. What I can assure you though, Pat, is that I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Lennon says it’s been hard to determine how the investigation is impacting his campaign.

“The voters will decide what they want to decide when it comes to that. I can assure them that I’ve sone nothing wrong and that’s what I continue to assure them,” Lennon said. “I would say that it certainly was a turbulent time when we found out about the investigation. It certainly, you know, had some impact on our own mental health I guess as a family and on myself. But beyond that I, I mean, my plan is to continue moving ahead and assuring the people I’ve done nothing wrong and that they can have faith in me.”

Hughes says it has had no impact on his campaign.

“I’m doing what I think I need to be doing. I can only speak for myself. There’s been a few people ask. I have no information. I mean that’s not, that’s for him to deal with not me. You know I’ll go talk about what I see and what I can do and that’s all I can control,” said Hughe.

Early voting for the primary runs from June 15th through the 23rd. Polls are open June 25th from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Also running is former Republican Mayor Don Kasprzak.

