Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash after police pursuit

Two men were killed and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening in Colchester, Vermont following a police pursuit.

According to Vermont State Police, the chase began Burlington after the suspects stole a Ford SUV. At least one of the men reportedly brandished a firearm.

The pursuit continued into neighboring Colchester, where a town police vehicle was struck by the fleeing SUV. The SUV later overturned on East Lakeshore Drive.

The two men killed were pronounced dead at the scene. The three survivors were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The names of those involved have not been released.

Those with information are asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111 or by submitting an online tip.