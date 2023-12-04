© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsfield Mayor-elect Marchetti announces administrative team as he prepares to be sworn in next month

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST
Peter Marchetti.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Peter Marchetti.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor-elect Peter Marchetti has named members of his administrative team ahead of his swearing-in for a four-year term next month.

Before succeeding outgoing two-term Mayor Linda Tyer, Marchetti identified key staffing appointments Monday. Catherine VanBramer will serve as the Director of Administrative Services, continuing on in the role she holds in the Tyer administration. A city employee since 2010 and Chair of Pittsfield’s Ward 6 Democratic Committee, VanBramer created and directed Pittsfield’s first Citizens Academy — a course that educates residents about how the city operates. Brittany Walsh, who currently works in the city’s police department as Administrative Assistant to the Chief, will serve as the Executive Assistant to the Mayor. Marchetti’s inauguration is set for January 2nd.
Tags
News pittsfieldMayor Peter Marchetti
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More