Pittsfield Mayor-elect Marchetti announces administrative team as he prepares to be sworn in next month

Before succeeding outgoing two-term Mayor Linda Tyer, Marchetti identified key staffing appointments Monday. Catherine VanBramer will serve as the Director of Administrative Services, continuing on in the role she holds in the Tyer administration. A city employee since 2010 and Chair of Pittsfield’s Ward 6 Democratic Committee, VanBramer created and directed Pittsfield’s first Citizens Academy — a course that educates residents about how the city operates. Brittany Walsh, who currently works in the city’s police department as Administrative Assistant to the Chief, will serve as the Executive Assistant to the Mayor. Marchetti’s inauguration is set for January 2nd.