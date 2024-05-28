Bridge connecting Belchertown and Ware named for Kenneth Iwasinski, killed in Iraq in 2007

Specialist Kenneth Iwasinski was 22 when he was killed in 2007. The Belchertown native had been serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and had joined the Army a year prior.

Community members continue to honor the fallen soldier, gathering ahead of Memorial Day to celebrate his memory with a new recognition - one that will be seen daily by locals heading between Belchertown and Ware.

“To be here today, to dedicate this bridge on Route 9 to Kenneth's memory, underscores how much of what we enjoy today, we owe to him,” said Belchertown State Representative Aaron Saunders. “Tracy, Dominick, family - our obligation will never be fulfilled. To Kenneth's memory, to you, for the sacrifice that he and his family made and continue to make for us to be able to do all of this.”

Saunders was among the officials who spoke at the ceremony Sunday at the Quabbin Reservoir less than a mile away from the bridge.

Formerly known as “Bridge #B05027,” the structure connecting Belchertown and Ware south of the reservoir is now known as the “Kenneth J. Iwasinski Memorial Bridge.”

Saunders filed the renaming bill, which dates back to 2023, but picked up speed in the legislature back in February before being signed by Governor Maura Healey in early March.

Other key supporters included State Senator Jake Oliveira and Rep. Todd Smola.

“While today's bridge unveiling will be a part of meeting that obligation, it's far from done,” Saunders said. “Thank you for being here, and I look forward every time I drive over that bridge, or across this district, to remembering the sacrifice that he gave.”

Iwasinki’s family members were present. Among them were his mother, Tracy Taylor, and father Dominick Iwasinki, who told reporters the bridge is a special spot for the family – given that many of them are from the area and will get a chance to remember Iwasinki whenever they pass the new signs bearing his name.

The father described his son as a man who was always ready to jump in and lend a hand whenever he could.

“Kenny was going to get in the military, going to go in the military right away, from the time he was able to think about that kind of thing, and it was pretty much a guarantee he was going to go,” he said. “That's just his personality - he just wanted to help.”

One story of his son going out of his way to support others made its way home while family members were grieving, after he was killed while in Baghdad on October 14, 2007.

“After he was killed, a woman got in touch with me, saying that she was a worried mother that really lost her mind and decided to call Iraq and see if her son’s OK,” Dominick said. “And my son happened to be answering the phones that night in the company area and he wasn't supposed to talk to her – but, I guess, he told her that he was going to take care of her son, and to make sure that he was going to stay safe and he said that ‘Your son eased my mind and eased my heart’ and she said, ‘I'll never forget it.’”

Charly Oliva, a veterans’ agent for the town of Belchertown, led the ceremony.

In addition to unveiling a sample sign like the ones put up by MassDOT, Oliva spoke to the importance of honoring veterans – and that the Memorial Day holiday weekend is nothing to take for granted.

“I hope that people remember, rather than just barbecues and a long weekend, why we have this long weekend, and I do think that our local communities here do remember that,” she said. “And I'm very grateful that it's not just - people don't just say ‘Happy Memorial Day’ – it’s not a happy day. It's a day to remember and honor those that aren't here, that can't be here, that can't have a cheeseburger with us or whatever. I think that it's deeply important to remember why we have that long weekend.”