Westfield Starfires host start of regional collegiate baseball summer league

A couple hundred students and locals filled the stands at Bullens Field in Westfield Friday morning as the Starfires opened against the Worcester Bravehearts.

It’s the sixth season for the Starfires – one of the eight teams playing in the wood-bat league that features over 60 games across the summer.

It was also “Kids Opening Day” at the collegiate baseball summer league game, with a half-day of school and an early first pitch. It was also the season opener for the Futures League itself.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC The Starfires hosted multiple classes from local schools that came out for the Friday morning game at Bullens Field in Westfield on May 24, 2024.

It also marked the managerial debut of Paul Bonfiglio, now a field manager and head coach after two seasons as an assistant coach.

With a roster of players from across the Northeast playing at various levels, he tells WAMC the league doesn’t just give players a chance to shine when they’re not at college, but to build skills and improve for the next phase of their careers.

“It's huge - it's kind of a race against time for these guys, they've got to unlock some things in their game to help them get to the next level, and the only way that that happens is through a lot of reps and a lot of playing, and we offer that here in this league,” Bonfiglio said. “It's a lot of baseball through the course of the summer and for me, I just hope that our guys are able to unlock some things in their game - kind of experiment a little bit here and there.”

Outfielder Gianno Merlonghi, a Central Connecticut State University player, and catcher Brandon Gaer of the University of Massachusetts Boston are both from Connecticut.

Gaer says he’s looking forward to the challenge, while Merlognhi has his eyes set on steals.

“I'm looking forward to seeing competition - pitchers are going to be better here, so I’m looking forward to seeing that,” Gaer said.

“I want to steal a ton of bags this year,” his teammate added.

Both were in the starting lineup as the Bravehearts cruised to a 10-0 win, including the first homerun of the summer season from Tyler McCord of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, who plays for Amherst College.

Before the first pitch, one of the team’s broadcast voices, Andrew Sood, said this marks his fourth season with the team.

“I'm just really excited because it's honestly just a lot of fun to get to go to the ballpark, watch a game and then get to do it again the next day,” he said. “The guys are often always really great, you know, it's a fun time and - you never know what you're going to see when you get here. Sometimes you're going to get the most wacky game, sometimes you're going to get a one hour and 56 minute pitcher's duel, so who knows? And that's what the fun is.”

Starfires owner Chris Thompson says as the season gets started, he has full confidence in his new head coach and is looking forward to continuing play at Bullens Field.

The team just finalized a deal to keep its lease going through at least 2034.

“I'm from here - born and raised in western Massachusetts,” he told WAMC. “I'm a West Side guy. I’ve always been in sports marketing in my career. I actually went to St. Mary's High School - I actually played here at Bullens Field in high school, a couple times under the lights. So, it's kind of interesting how life brings you full-circle.”

The Starfires are back in action against the Bravehearts Saturday. After that is a Memorial Day game against the New Britain Bees.