Midday Magazine

Tractor trailer rollover closes I-87 in Albany

Published May 23, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 87 on May 23, 2024.
A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 87 on May 23, 2024.
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 87 on May 23, 2024.
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 87 on May 23, 2024.
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 87 on May 23, 2024.
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 87 on May 23, 2024.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 remain closed between Exits 23 and 24 in Albany after a tractor trailer rollover this morning.

State Police say the crash occurred around 8 a.m.

One lane of I-87 southbound was closed as the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.

Officials say drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call 518-457-6811.
