WAMC Sports Report 5/22/24: Celtics edge Pacers 133-128 in Game 1 of East finals

NBA

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, including 10 in overtime after Jaylen Brown’s tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Boston Celtics rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jrue Holiday added a season-high 28 points and Brown finished with 26. Game 2 is Thursday night at 8 in Boston. Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 10 assists for the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers kept turning the ball over, and just like that they handed a victory to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tyrese Haliburton had two key turnovers to help Boston recover from a five-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and win 133-128 on Tuesday night. Haliburton coughed the ball up once at the end of regulation and once at the end of overtime. He said those cost Indiana the game. Game 2 is on Thursday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns has seen the payoff this spring for his commitment to and sacrifice for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're in the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years due in large part to the offense and defense supplied by the four-time All-Star over the first two rounds. They host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have also hit their stride with the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo that didn't take off on the first try last season. Both teams used record-setting rallies to clinch their second-round series wins.

Victor Wembanyama’s latest accolade was like none other. The San Antonio center has become the first player in NBA history to make the league’s All-Defensive first team as a rookie. The league announced the teams on Tuesday, and Wembanyama appeared on 98 of the 99 ballots cast. Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert of Minnesota headlined the team and was the only unanimous selection. He was joined on the first team by Wembanyama, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

The Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday and Derrick White earned Second Team honors.

NHL

The Florida Panthers are in New York to take on the Rangers in game one of their series tonight at 8.

The Nashville Predators have traded Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay less than two years after acquiring the veteran defenseman. The teams announced the trade Tuesday. The Predators also are sending the Lightning a fourth-round pick in the NHL draft in June. Nashville traded for the two-time Stanley Cup champion in July 2023, helping Tampa Bay clear much-needed cap space. Nashville now clears space trading McDonagh and his $6.75 cap hit back. The Predators received Tampa Bay’s second-round selection in 2025 and seventh-round pick in June.

WNBA

Allisha Gray scored 21 points to lead five in double figures and the Atlanta Dream rallied in the second half to win their home opener, defeating the Dallas Wings 83-78. The Dream rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, taking the lead at 63-62 on a Naz Hillmon layup early in the fourth quarter. A second-chance 3-pointer from Gray gave the Dream a 74-68 lead with five minutes to go. Monique Billings hit two free throws to draw Dallas within 80-76 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Teaira McCowan hit a pair from the line to cut it to 81-78 with 40 seconds left. With 13 seconds left, McCowan fouled Aerial Powers while blocking a layup and Powers made both free throws for a five-point lead.

Kahleah Copper scored 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the season 98-88. Copper, who had a career-high 38 points in her last game, had 14 in the fourth quarter, none bigger than her driving layup with 42 seconds to play. The Aces, down 15 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, had pulled within 90-88 on Kelsey Plum’s seventh 3-pointer seconds earlier. Copper added a steal and a layup and Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham both had a pair of free throws as the Mercury scored the last eight points of the game that had 14 lead changes through three quarters. Plum had 27 points for the Aces, Jackie Young added 23 and A’ja Wilson 21 with 13 rebounds.

Lexie Brown scored 20 points, rookie Cameron Brink led a defensive effort that three times did not allow a clear shot in the final possessions and the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Washington Mystics 70-68. With Los Angeles leading 67-66, Washington had the ball and called timeout with 24.7 seconds left and nine seconds remaining on the shot clock. They did not get a shot off. The Sparks then made 3 of 4 free throws and led 70-68 before the Mystics went to Shakira Austin in the paint for the chance to tie the score. Brink stripped her of the ball as she attempted to shoot, then Brink blocked the shot after the loose ball came back to Austin.

MLB

Bryan Woo pitched shutout ball at Yankee Stadium for the second straight season, Dylan Moore homered twice with four RBIs and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat New York 6-3. Ty France and Luke Raley also homered for the Mariners, who dealt the Yankees their first consecutive losses since April 29 and 30 at Baltimore. Seattle rallied from a three-run, ninth-inning deficit for a 5-4 victory in the series opener that stopped New York’s seven-game winning streak. New York trailed 4-0 before Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Trent Thornton.

José Ramírez connected on a two-run homer and an RBI double as the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Mets 7-6, matching their longest win streak of the season at five games. David Fry added his first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland has the fourth-best record in the majors at 32-17 and has won six straight at Progressive Field. Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte each hit two-run homers and Mark Vientos had a solo shot for the Mets, who have dropped the first two games of the series and are 3-9 since May 10.

Jarren Duran homered and stole home as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2. Duran scored to make it 4-2 during a double steal with Rafael Devers in a go-ahead, two-run eighth against Jason Adam (2-1). Duran headed home after Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt tried to throw Devers out at second and beat a return throw to the plate with a head-first slide. Devers had his team record of homering in six consecutive games end. Only nine player have gone deep in seven straight games. Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956) share the longest streak with eight.

Ranger Suárez stuck out 10 over seven innings and improved to 9-0 to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their MLB-best 35th win, a 5-2 victory over the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. Bryce Harper hit his 11th homer of the season to help the Phillies win for the ninth time in 11 games and continue one of their best starts in franchise history. The Phillies went ahead 2-1 off Jon Gray on Kyle Schwarber’s run-scoring single in the third and Alec Bohm’s RBI single in the fourth. Harper connected off Rangers reliever Jacob Latz in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.

Nick Gonzales’ run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Gonzales’ leadoff hit up the middle off Erik Miller (0-2) scored automatic runner Connor Joe from second base and ended the Giants’ season-high four-game winning streak. The Pirates have won four of their last five games. The Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 6-all and pin Camilo Doval with his first blown save in nine opportunities this season.

Joc Pederson slugged a three-run homer, Christian Walker went deep and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3. The loss snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak at home as they were outhit, 12-6. Arizona's Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the seventh. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a strikeout, scored twice, drove in a run and stole two bases while tearing his pants sliding on the first one. Brandon Pfaadt got the win for the D-backs, allowing four hits and three runs in six innings. Gavin Stone took the loss for the Dodgers.

Garrett Crochet and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Corey Julks and Danny Mendick each had two RBIs and the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. Crochet (5-4) allowed two hits, struck out four and walked just one in six innings to win his fourth straight start. Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez exited after straining his left hamstring while scoring from second base on Julks’ two-out single in the top of the fifth. Gavin Sheets took over in the seventh. Toronto's Yusei Kikuchi lost his third straight decision and is 3-4.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a 468-foot, three-run homer into the upper deck fountains, leading the Kansas City Royals past the Detroit Tigers 10-3. Witt homered twice, driving in six, and stole a base. Maikel Garcia tripled twice among four hits, extending his season-best hitting streak to nine games. Hunter Renfroe hit his fourth homer of the season. Alec Marsh allowed three runs with five strikeouts in six innings. The Royals haven’t trailed in the 45 innings of the current homestand. Casey Mize allowed six runs in the shortest outing of his career.

Kyle Tucker homered twice to give him an MLB-leading 17 and Jeremy Peña’s RBI single with one out in the 10th inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Angels intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with no outs in the 10th and Kyle Tucker on second as the automatic runner. Both players advanced on a fly out by Alex Bregman before Peña singled off Carlos Estévez on a line drive to right field to give Houston the victory.

Andrew Abbott threw seven shutout innings, Elly De La Cruz doubled home a run and the Cincinnati Reds shook off a disastrous road trip to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0. The Reds lost series to the Giants, Diamondbacks and Dodgers on their swing out West. Back home, they did just enough offensively to win one behind another terrific outing by Abbott, who improved to 3-4. The 24-year-old lefty allowed four hits, striking out two and walking one. He allowed just one runner past first base. Alexis Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save.

Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Tuesday night. William Contreras had two hits and three RBIs, and Willy Adames doubled twice for the NL Central-leading Brewers (28-20). Tobias Myers (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh and Joel Payamps followed with a perfect eighth. Trevor Megill struck out the side to earn his seventh save. A.J. Puk (0-5) took the loss.

Nico Hoerner hit a game-ending infield single in the 10th inning in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. The Cubs had runners on the corners with one out in the 10th when the Braves brought their infield in. Hoerner then hit a high chopper to the right side that first baseman Matt Olson and second baseman Ozzie Albies converged on. Albies had no play as Cody Bellinger scampered home with the winning run. It was Hoerner’s first hit after missing six straight games with left hamstring tightness.

Byron Buxton hit two homers and drove in three runs, Joe Ryan pitched seven scoreless innings and the Minnesota Twins halted a seven-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Jose Miranda added a two-run homer as the Twins scored eight runs off Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-5). Willi Castro added a two-run shot off reliever Jacob Barnes as Minnesota responded following a players-only meeting after Monday night’s 12-3 loss in the series opener. Jacob Young had two of Washington’s three hits as the Nationals were shut out for the third time in seven games. The loss came a day after snapping their own five-game losing streak.

Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth after Seth Brown hit a tying two-run drive the previous inning, and the Oakland Athletics snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar hit a pair of solo home runs for his first career multi-homer game and Ryan McMahon added a two-run drive before the A’s rallied against Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley. Lucas Erceg pitched the eighth for the win before Mason Miller struck out the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers is officially putting his torn Achilles tendon behind him. The New York Jets quarterback has no limitations as he practices with the team during organized team activities, which began Monday. Rodgers said he feels good physically. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday the 40-year-old quarterback is "doing everything” at practice and has no restrictions. Rodgers looked sharp and moved well yesterday during the non-contact team drills. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with the Jets in the season opener against Buffalo last Sept. 11.

SOCCER

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent. The Premier League club announced the move Tuesday. Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League. Chelsea finished sixth in the standings, was a beaten finalist in the English League Cup and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino took over last summer after Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in their first year in charge.

BARBIE/MATTEL HONORS ATHLETES

Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel. The others who are being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda. Mattel released the names of the nine athletes on Wednesday to note the ways sports can foster self-confidence, ambition and empowerment.

NCAA

A potential multibillion-dollar settlement of an antitrust lawsuit cleared the second of a three-step NCAA approval process Tuesday, with no change to a payment structure that would have the 27 college conferences not named in the suit cover the majority of a $1.6 billion portion of the damages. The Division I Board of Directors voted to move forward on a proposed $2.77 billion settlement of House vs. NCAA, according to two people who had been briefed on the vote. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NCAA was not making public internal discussions related to the settlement. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference presidential boards also voted to approve the proposal, which would create a revenue-sharing system with college athletes.

GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau believes golf is as much about entertainment as winning trophies. Xander Schauffele won the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship. DeChambeau delivered the entertainment and came away with a victory of his own. The LIV Golf player always has been polarizing. He can rub people the wrong way with his preaching about physics and golf and how to revolutionize the game. But he delivered passion that golf has been lacking over the last several months. He pumped fists. He bumped fists. He even called out a fan who had tried to sneak off with a kid's golf ball.

