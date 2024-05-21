© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faculty senate vote 'no confidence' in UMass Amherst chancellor over May 7 encampment actions

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published May 21, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes and others on stage stood in silence as dozens of students walked out of the undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
University of Massachusetts Amherst
/
UMass Amherst Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony livestream
University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes and others on stage stood in silence as dozens of students walked out of the undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Some students carried signs and Palestinian flags in protest of the war in Gaza and the university's handling of a pro-Palestinian encampment on May 7 - one involving a police crackdown and 134 arrests.

Members of the faculty senate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have voted "no confidence" in the chancellor.

Monday’s vote follows a police crackdown on a pro-Palestinian encampment that led to over 130 arrests on campus on May 7th and came days after Chancellor Javier Reyes met with the senate to discuss the incident.

The no confidence vote followed hours of discussion and what appeared to be technical issues, according to those in attendance.

The motion described Reyes as creating an unsafe environment on campus by calling in police — responding to the encampment set up near the student union building.

134 people were arrested when officers moved in to break it up, including some 70 students and six faculty members.

Following the vote, Reyes said in a letter to the campus community that though he was disappointed by the vote, he accepted it and vowed to work to regain the confidence of students and staff.

The college distributed statements of support for Reyes by the UMass president and board chair.
Tags
News Chancellor Javier Reyes
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos
Related Content
Load More