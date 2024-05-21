Faculty senate vote 'no confidence' in UMass Amherst chancellor over May 7 encampment actions

Monday’s vote follows a police crackdown on a pro-Palestinian encampment that led to over 130 arrests on campus on May 7th and came days after Chancellor Javier Reyes met with the senate to discuss the incident.

The no confidence vote followed hours of discussion and what appeared to be technical issues, according to those in attendance.

The motion described Reyes as creating an unsafe environment on campus by calling in police — responding to the encampment set up near the student union building.

134 people were arrested when officers moved in to break it up, including some 70 students and six faculty members.

Following the vote, Reyes said in a letter to the campus community that though he was disappointed by the vote, he accepted it and vowed to work to regain the confidence of students and staff.

The college distributed statements of support for Reyes by the UMass president and board chair.