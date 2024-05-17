Westfield city councilor Matthews-Kane challenging state Rep. Pease in 4th Hampden district

Bridget Matthews-Kane is in her third term on Westfield’s city council but has her eye on higher office.

The Ward 3 councilor announced her bid in late April. With no other Democratic candidate declared yet, Matthews-Kane appears to be on course to challenge the incumbent, Republican Rep. Kelly Pease, running for a third term.

“You know, I feel like I'm really not running against my opponent - I'm running for the position,” she said. “I want to run on it based on the strengths that I bring to the table. If you look at my record on the city council, you can see I'm a doer who accomplishes things. I listen to my constituents, I come up with ways to address their concerns and I am able to bring solutions to the table that pass council.”

The city of Westfield is home to over 40,000 people as well as Westfield State University and Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.

Speaking with WAMC, Matthews-Kane says she already has a strong base of support in Westfield and after having residents ask her about running, the time was right to jump in.

The councilor chairs both the city’s Finance and Long Range Financial Overview committees.

Past accomplishments include successfully advocating for an ordinance change for Complete Streets, a state program promoting safe transportation options for walkers and bicyclists. It became law in 2022.

The candidate also says her own research and advocacy helped lead to the council reducing speeds in Westfield’s downtown neighborhoods to increase pedestrian safety.

Heading into the summer, Matthews-Kane says when it comes to building a platform, she is listening to local concerns.

“I've gotten my best ideas on council from my constituents and I think moving up to this next level will be very much the same,” she said. “But things, general themes instead of specific issues - I've heard a lot about affordability, I care very much about education and I also hear a lot about the opioid crisis."

She has also worked as an educator, including time as an adult education teacher and at Westfield State University.

She says education remains an important issue for her.

“I know serving on city council, the number one issue is trying to get adequate funding from the state – we’re a gateway community, and we need to think more about how the state can make sure that we can fully-fund schools in these types of communities,” she said. “And I know that Southampton also has issues as a regional school - their funding, their transportation funding - so getting funding from the state for our local schools is a priority for me.”

Matthews-Kane faces Pease – whose own background includes time as a volunteer fireman, police officer and some 20 years in the United States Army.

The representative did not face an opponent in 2022, two years after winning a competitive Republican primary and then the general election.

He’s also one of the 25 Republicans serving in the Massachusetts House and is ranker on the Joint Committee on Higher Education. He also serves on Ways and Means, among other assignments.

Pease tells WAMC he will be formally kicking off his re-election campaign later this month.

The 4th Hampden district encompasses nearly all of Westfield as well as Southampton, a town of 6,000 people just north of the city.