Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown campaigns for Hampden District Senate seat as primary challenger

Springfield Ward 4 Councilor Malo Brown has been hitting the campaign trail as he looks to challenge incumbent Democrat Adam Gomez in the September preliminary.

On the council since 2019, Brown represents a significant chunk of the city’s center, including much of the Bay and McKnight neighborhoods, as well as parts of both the Old and Upper Hill sections.

The senate seat he's running for encompasses all of it, as well as the entire northern half of Springfield and parts of Chicopee.

Brown made his intentions known earlier in the year, taking out papers and ultimately getting signatures for his bid certified in March.

He also held a campaign kick-off event in downtown Springfield in late April.

Brown is no stranger to Beacon Hill – he’s been working as Chief of Staff for State Representative Bud Williams of the 11th Hampden District.

With ongoing budget discussions in Boston, Williams was absent from the event — though praise for the candidate could be found on flyers at the kickoff in downtown Springfield at the Noir club.

That included a statement, detailing how Brown’s quote “determination for new affordable housing as well as his fight to eliminate blighted areas is a testament to his tireless dedication.”

As he continues to build a platform, the councilor emphasized housing during an interview with WAMC.

In addition to addressing the effects of the opioid crisis in the community, he says he considers advocating for affordable housing a priority.

“Affordable - not just people who might not be able to be home buyers, but there's still other people who prefer to rent - making the actual rent control and providing people livable conditions, where they can actually afford things,” he said.

And as his campaign heads into the summer, Brown mentioned fundraising would be a priority as well.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance website, a recent filing shows Brown has nearly $5,200 in cash on hand for his campaign.

Senator Gomez is pushing $48,000. The senator’s own re-election kickoff is May 16.

Not only well-funded, Gomez has been busy racking up committee assignments on Beacon Hill since beating five-term state Senator James Welch in the 2020 primary for the seat.

He currently chairs the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy, and serves as vice chair on at least two other bodies. That’s in addition serving on five other committees, including the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

Regardless, Brown, whose own city committee assignments include chairing the Maintenance and Development subcommittee, has indicated he’s buckled in for the challenge.

“I can assure every single person who sees me and everybody looking at my face, when I become state senator, anytime you need me, call me,” he told those gathered at the kickoff event. “Anything I can do – call me. We can do better.”

State primaries are September 3.