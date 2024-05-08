Saratoga Springs approves another payment to former mayor despite councilors’ concerns

Tensions and questions remain after Saratoga Springs officials approved more payouts for a former mayor’s legal fees.

A New York Attorney General’s probe into the conduct of former Saratoga Springs officials has cost the city more than $60,000 in legal fees, according to the city’s Finance Department.

The report found that former city employees unconstitutionally targeted and intimidated local Black Lives Matter activists in 2020 and 2021.

A resolution to pay additional fees to the attorneys of former Mayor Meg Kelly passed three-to-one Tuesday. Democratic Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran abstained.

It approved more than $4,800 for Kelly’s lawyers, bringing the total amount paid by the city to her attorneys to $38,800. Democratic Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi was the sole no-vote.

“And so, I think it’s important that we discuss this. I think it’s important that we highlight these issues in terms of not only are we paying more combined than all the other people for one person, but then that one person is actually not using that monies to comply with the investigation,” said Sanghvi.

Sanghvi said she voted no after assurances from first-term Republican Mayor John Safford that the measure would be the final payout for Kelly’s legal fees. Sanghvi raised concerns that the city is footing the bill for Kelly who, according to the report, has not fully complied with the AG’s probe.

Kelly, who did not respond to a request for comment, has disputed the AG’s characterization of her compliance.

“But if you look at the resolution that was passed, it says that future bills could be ongoing and that we would have to pay them. And so, what I wanted was a friendly amendment that would say, yes this is the last bill on this issue and that we were not going to continue paying this person,” said Sanghvi.

The amendment was not added.

Safford dismissed Sanghvi’s and Moran’s requests for City Attorney David Harper to provide clarification.

“I had a conversation with the city attorney who indicated to us that this was the final report if I am not incorrect, sir,” said Moran.

“Are we incorrect on that?” asked Minita.

“You told me they said that it was done,” said Moran.

“Sorry, do you mind coming to the—” said Minita.

“No, no I don’t want the attorneys to come,” said Safford.

“Why? Excuse me, Mayor, that’s why they’re here,” said Moran.

“I’m sorry but that is our [prerogative]. We can have the attorney, he does not just answer to the mayor he answers to the entire city council,” said Sangvhi.

“Yes, but the attorneys need— whenever you ask a question of an attorney, this is one of the mistakes that was made in the last administration,” said Saffford.

“It’s their job to be here and advise us, sir,” said Moran.

Safford pushed to keep the council meeting on track.

“I think we’re losing sight of what we’re trying to vote on here,” said Safford.

“No, we’re not,” disputed Moran.

“Legally, we need to pay this,” said Safford.

Speaking after the meeting, Safford said he anticipates this will mark the last payout to Kelly’s attorneys, and reiterated that the city has a legal obligation to cover the fees.

“And if we weren’t assured that the city, you know, any one of us can get sued for almost anything anytime and if the city was going to renege on supporting us if that happens, who’s going to do this job?” asked Safford.

According to the Finance Department, the city has spent almost $63,000 on legal fees pertaining to this AG investigation.