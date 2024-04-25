Social equity a focus at Cannabis Control Commission clinic

Dozens of locals interested in the cannabis industry were at Holyoke Community College, attending a special application clinic run by the Cannabis Control Commission.

The clinic and information session was centered around the commission’s "Social Equity Program" — a training program that quote "creates sustainable pathways into the legal cannabis market for individuals most impacted by the War on Drugs."

That includes residents who live in an area that was disproportionately affected by it or were subject to arrest or jail time for pot-related charges in the past.

Commissioner Bruce Stebbins, who attended many of this year's sessions, told WAMC the free program has only evolved since its 2018 launch.

"It's a widespread program - any interest you have at any level of the industry, you can get the training, you can learn about the regulations, you can learn about some of the best business practices,” he said. “And this is our fourth cohort."

To get that fourth cohort, the commission has been promoting the application process through sessions like Monday’s.

The program itself can be traced back to a legislative requirement that tasked the commission with ensuring people from communities that have been “disproportionately harmed by marijuana law enforcement” are included in the cannabis industry.

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Massachusetts in 2016.

The industry surpassed $6 billion in gross sales last week, including a record-breaking, single day of sales on April 20 with $8.5 million in sales reported, according to the commission.

Those looking to enter the industry, whether it’s to open their own pot shops, cultivate cannabis, or even deliver it, were able to ask questions and get answers.

That included Erika McGee of Greenfield.

“I'm interested in having a delivery service in Western Mass.,” she told WAMC. “I am an SEP participant, and so I'm here to find out as much information as I can, to find out about the program, so that I can be well on my way of establishing my cannabis delivery business.”

Being accepted into the program and finishing the coursework does not guarantee a license to operate. That’s a separate, multi-step process involving the commissioners that can take months at a time.

The commission says that of its first three cohorts, commissioners have approved 138 SEP participants for various licenses.

That includes Duane Harden, CFO of BlazeXpress in Holyoke, the area’s first cannabis home delivery service.

Harden was on hand for the session, noting that while it took about two years to get fully-licensed in his case, the process has become more streamlined.

He also offered attendees advice, describing the process of getting licensed as a journey shaped by the feedback of previous SEP members.

Speaking with WAMC afterward, he noted much has changed over the years and more is in the works, such as a platform designed to connect individuals with potential employers in the industry.

However, one of the remaining hurdles is connecting people with the actual capital needed to break into the market.

“Where we really need the help is in the capital, getting the capital,” he explained. “And so, I think if there were some improvements that could be done for social equity, and social equity companies - they’re building a platform, it sounds like, where you can get connected with people and network - but it's a very capital-intensive business, you know, and so, when you're coming from like where I came from, it's a struggle to get that money.”

Raising capital, as well as predatory lending, did come up during the clinic, with speakers highlighting the addition of both topics to the SEP curriculum.

Ultimately, the session doubled as a networking event, with some attendees already involved in the industry either looking to learn more or get in contact with those who are also taking their first step.

The deadline to apply for the SEP is April 30th.

Those who qualify include residents who have lived in what’s considered a “Disproportionately Impacted Area” in Massachusetts - one of 30 communities disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition and enforcement.

Those communities include parts of Springfield, Holyoke, Greenfield, North Adams and Pittsfield, among other towns in western Massachusetts.

More information on the application process, including other criteria for joining the SEP, can be found here.