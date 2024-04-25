New Lebanon receives $2 million in state budget to close landfill

A PFAS-contaminated landfill in the small town of New Lebanon, New York will close thanks to $2 million in the recently-signed state budget.

After years of waiting, New Lebanon will finally close its long-dormant landfill.

Ordered closed in 2009, it has been on a waiting list for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Non-Hazardous Municipal Landfill Closure Projects since 2011.

According to New Lebanon Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling, about two years ago, testing wells at the landfill revealed PFAS contamination.

“And with everything that's been happening in the area, between Hoosick and Petersburgh, and all of these atrocious events where people's health and safety and wellness has really been at risk, we said, ‘Oh, my goodness, we need to do something,’” said Houghtling.

New Lebanon, in northern Columbia County, is not far from the Rensselaer County communities that jumpstarted the national conversation around PFAS pollution. PFAS contamination has been linked to several ill health effects including cancer.

Now, as part of the new state budget, the New York State Assembly and Senate will contribute $1 million each to close the landfill. Assemblywoman Didi Barrett spoke alongside leaders at New Lebanon Town Hall on Wednesday.

“Given the imminent threat of PFAS to the community’s drinking water and the school, and the state mandate to close this landfill, Senator Hinchey and I fought hard and worked with Speaker Heastie to secure this funding to finally close this landfill, ensuring the protection of the environment and our children in this local school, and literally putting a cap on a too-long saga for this small historic community in the northeast, here, of New York state,” said Barrett.

The PFAS contamination prompted action at the nearby school district. Students were restricted to drinking bottled water as the district installed a water filtration system to remove contaminants.

Joining Barrett, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a fellow Democrat, said he wanted to help.

“Listening to the Assemblymember, to Didi’s comments, it's like, you know, I wish we could have acted a little sooner. It's heartbreaking to know that the school is not too far away from here. And I always feel like one of our most important things is always protect our young people,” said Heastie.

New Lebanon schools Superintendent Andrew Kourt welcomed the funding.

“With this new support, and this new funding, we don't have to worry about our students and our families, in their own wells, of having PFOA in their water. So, this is a huge celebration for our community, and a huge celebration for our district,” said Kourt.

The Town of New Lebanon is utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funding to test residents’ drinking water wells.

The lawmakers acknowledged the financial hurdle for a small town that closing a landfill creates. The $2 million price tag of closing the New Lebanon landfill is around twice the tax levy amount for the community of about 2,500 residents.

Democratic State Senator Michelle Hinchey said she’d like more dialogue in the next state budget about communities with contaminated landfills.

“I think DEC has reported that there's 96 landfills across the state that have this issue. So, we have to be helping communities across the board and across our state. But right now, right here, and in this budget, I'm incredibly proud to be able to have done the work in the Senate to bring the million dollars from our house to close this landfill,” said Hinchey.

WAMC asked the officials if the $2 million will cover the entire project.

Before work gets underway, in a time of inflation, Supervisor Houghtling says the town will need to update its engineering study to get an “exact price point.” That prompted a promise from Speaker Heastie.

“Whatever the difference is between the $2 million and the rest, we will find a way through the town to cover those funds,” said Houghtling.

“We’ll cover it,” said Heastie.

“And the speaker has just told me that we will cover it so, don’t worry about!” said Barrett to applause.